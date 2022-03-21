For members
PROPERTY
Six things you need to know about claiming Italy’s ‘Sismabonus’
If you're planning to renovate a property in Italy, you may know there's government funding available for earthquake-proofing. But how do you access it? Here's a look at how the 'Sismabonus' works.
Published: 21 March 2022 12:33 CET
Earthquake-proofing is one thing you'll have to consider when renovating a building in Italy. Photo by Daniela Turcanu on Unsplash
For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: What are Italy’s rules and taxes for Airbnb rentals?
Renting your property on Airbnb might seem like a quick way to make some cash — but without the right paperwork, you could face big fines.
Published: 14 March 2022 17:39 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments