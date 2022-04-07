Read news from:
TRAVEL: Nine tips for making the most of a Rome city break

Planning a trip to the Eternal City? Here, The Local's reporter in Rome shares some pointers on making the most of your stay.

Published: 7 April 2022 15:58 CEST
A visitor walks past the Spanish Steps on the Piazza di Spagna in the centre of Rome.
A visitor walks past the Spanish Steps on the Piazza di Spagna in the centre of Rome. Photo by Marie-Laure MESSANA / AFP.

Familiarise yourself with the concept of aperitivo

If the aperitivo originated in Milan, it’s been wholeheartedly embraced in Rome.

For those unfamiliar with the custom, aperitivo is a kind of Italian happy hour – except instead of discounted or two-for-one cocktails, you get food along with your drink.

This can be anything from a small plate of crisps or bowl of peanuts to bites of sandwiches and pizzette to a full-blown all-you-can-eat buffet (in which case it’s more likely to be referred to as an apericena), ideal for travellers looking to fill up on a budget.

Some of the popular Rome bars that used to serve buffets ended the practice for good during the pandemic, but a number of others have now started up again.

Regardless of whether or not you want to substitute an apericena for an actual dinner, sitting down for an aperitivo can be a good way to keep your energy levels up if you’re planning on waiting till 9pm to eat like an Italian.

People enjoy an aperitivo in downtown Rome.

People enjoy an aperitivo in downtown Rome. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.

On weekends, book in advance for restaurants

After several years of living in Rome, this one still catches me out: most popular restaurants will be fully booked on Friday and Saturday evenings and for Sunday lunch.

You’ll always eventually find somewhere that will take you in – but if you want to avoid being snorted at derisively and turned away from multiple establishments, it’s wise to book in advance, especially if you have somewhere well known on your list.

People eat a lunch in a restaurant in Campo dei Fiori square in downtown Rome.

People eat a lunch in a restaurant in Campo dei Fiori square in downtown Rome. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP.

…And museums

Foreign visitors have started returning to Rome en masse, but some Covid restrictions are still in place: meaning that now more than ever, it’s important to book visits to the major attractions and museums in advance to avoid being disappointed.

This has always been true for the Vatican Museums, where you can expect to queue for hours if you’ve not booked ahead of time (even if you have booked, you can still expect to wait in line for staff to check tickets and conduct security checks).

A tourist walks outside the Capitoline Museums in central Rome.

A tourist walks outside the Capitoline Museums in central Rome. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP.

If you’ve left it too late to secure a time slot for the most famous attractions, don’t assume your trip’s a write off – Rome is packed with numerous lesser-known museums and churches that are still worth visiting. 

Pick your gelato wisely

There are a lot of great gelaterias in Rome – and a few mediocre ones.

The first time I visited the city, such distinctions were meaningless to me, and I was irritable with an Italian who tried to instruct me otherwise: ice cream is ice cream, and if I want to get one from somewhere right next to the Trevi Fountain, why shouldn’t I?

I maintain that food preferences are a matter of inviolable personal taste, and if bright blue bubblegum flavoured gelato is what you like best in the world, then you do you.

When eating gelato in Rome, it's worth seeking out a quality gelateria.

When eating gelato in Rome, it’s worth seeking out a quality gelateria. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

But after consuming many, many gelati, my tastes have regrettably and against my will become more refined than they once were.

If you want a good quality gelato that a Roman would eat, avoid bright artificial colours, places where the ice cream is piled high without melting (it means the gelato is high in vegetable fats and emulsifiers), and shops that are really going out of their way to advertise themselves with a lot of garish signposting.

Do your research on where to eat

In a similar vein, it can be tempting to assume that every restaurant in Rome serves good food just because it’s here.

The one time I was persuaded to eat at a place without indulging my neurotic compulsion to first check its ratings on various review platforms, it was bad.

When we looked afterwards, my suspicions were confirmed: it was poorly reviewed online.

People eat at a restaurant by the Pantheon in downtown Rome.

People eat at a restaurant by the Pantheon in downtown Rome. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP.

This might not happen to you; but if you’re only here for a few days on holiday, why risk not checking that the place where you’re about to eat has at least decent reviews?

Restaurants accredited by the Slow Food Association (which was founded in Rome) are a good start: they use only local, seasonal ingredients, so the food tends to be very fresh and flavourful.

Wear comfortable shoes

Rome is a very manageable city to visit as a tourist, with most of its major cultural and historic sites within walking distance of one another.

That said, the sampietrini cobble stones with which much of the city centre is paved are not kind to wearers of high heels or other stylish but impractical footwear.

If you’re planning on strolling around the city for any length of time, make sure to wear – or at least bring with you as a back up – some shoes that won’t punish your feet.

A tourist cools off at the Barcaccia fountain by the Spanish Steps in central Rome.

A tourist cools off at the Barcaccia fountain by the Spanish Steps in central Rome. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Buy several bus/metro tickets at a time

You can’t buy a ticket on the bus in Rome, and the machines that distribute them at metro stations can’t necessarily be completely relied upon to work.

The only other place you can buy them is from tabaccherie (tobacconist shops) – but these are often closed in the afternoon and on Sundays.

You’ll be stung with a €50 if caught without a validated ticket (time stamped using the small yellow machines you’ll see on the buses), so it’s important to have one on you. If you’re in town for a few days, it’s wise to buy several tickets when you get the chance so you won’t be caught out.

People stand by a bus stop in front of the Colosseum in central Rome.

People stand by a bus stop in front of the Colosseum in central Rome. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.

An alternative is the Mycicero app, which allows you to buy and virtually validate Rome bus and metro tickets on your phone. 

Budget some time to wander aimlessly

With so much to see and do in Rome, it can be tempting to pack your itinerary till it’s bursting at the seams.

But one of the best ways to appreciate the city is by simply meandering around its streets getting lost.

Trastevere, with its shaded alleyways and vine-covered, terracotta-hued arches is an ideal place to soak up some of the city’s beauty as a tourist.

Testaccio, just across the river, is a historic Roman neighbourhood where you’ll find a thriving food and artisanal products market open every day except Sunday, as well as a 2000-year-old artificial hill made entirely from broken amphorae, once the site of an ancient Roman rubbish dump.

A fruit and vegetable seller picks artichokes at the Testaccio market Rome.

A fruit and vegetable seller picks artichokes at the Testaccio market Rome. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.

Don’t get too hung up on niceties

You’ll often see online reviews that complain about waiters’ rudeness in Italian restaurants and bars.

Sometimes, this is fair – there really are places that are particularly rude and dismissive, especially to tourists who don’t speak Italian.

But a lot of the time, it’s just the way the city is. Being a bit brusque and short with customers is normal – after all, there’s a lot of tables to wait and a lot of caffe to serve.

Eating at a bar or restaurant in Rome may be a different experience to what you're used to.

Eating at a bar or restaurant in Rome may be a different experience to what you’re used to. Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP.

You’ll also find that many less-formal restaurants or trattorie allow people selling roses or sometimes even singers of traditional Roman folk songs to go around customer’s tables and ask for change – and diners will often give it to them.

You might find this irritating, but it’s good practice to throw your hands up, accept that you’re in a foreign country with different customs to your own, and follow the example of locals.

There’s some kind of saying about that…

Staying in Rome for longer? Here are 15 simple hacks that make living in the city easier.

Six Italian walking holiday destinations that are perfect for spring

There's no better time of year than spring to scratch that itchy foot by taking it on a walking holiday to Italy.

Published: 24 March 2022 17:07 CET
Updated: 26 March 2022 09:30 CET
Six Italian walking holiday destinations that are perfect for spring

Balmy, not baking, sunny, not sweltering, spring is an ideal time of year to visit Italy – and with the country’s entry requirements more relaxed than they’ve been in months, many visitors will be jumping at the opportunity to return.

But with things not yet completely back to normal, you may feel you want to stay off the beaten path and away from crowded tourist hotspots a little while longer.

If so, you’re in luck – spring is also the perfect time to explore Italy’s natural beauty, so we’ve compiled a short list of some of the country’s best walking routes to hike at this time of year, stretching from the north to the south. 

From the most hard core to more reluctant walkers, there’s something here for ramblers of all ages and levels of ability.

The Dolomites

With their jagged peaks that soar vertiginously up out of rolling green valleys to create truly jaw dropping vistas, it’s not for nothing that the Dolomites are one of Italy’s most celebrated and well-visited mountain ranges. Spring is an ideal time to visit, as the alpine meadow flowers are just beginning to bloom, but the summer crowds still several weeks away.

The famed Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Three Peaks of Lavaredo) hike can be comfortably completed in a half day, as can the uphill trek to the stunning turquoise Lago di Sorapis mountain lake.

More experienced hikers can attempt more challenging multi-day hikes, stopping off for the night at mountain rifugios (these must be booked well in advance) or camping along the way.

The dolomites provide hikers with a jaw dropping backdrop.

The Dolomites provide both expert and amateur hikers with a jaw dropping backdrop. Photo by G-R Mottez on Unsplash

Gran Sasso, Abruzzo

Abruzzo is arguably one of Italy’s best-kept secrets from outsiders. It may not have the historic interest of better-known regions (its capital, L’Aquila, was severely damaged in a 2009 earthquake), but it makes up for it with a vast, rugged natural landscape.

The Gran Sasso (‘Big Rock’) and Monti della Laga national park, stretching over more than 2,000km, is one of the largest protected areas in Europe, and is home to wildlife including the chamois goat-antelope, the golden eagle, brown bears, and even wolves.

There are hundreds of miles of trails that can be explored, including a 300km round circuit. One of the most popular starting points is the Campo Imperatore mountain plateau, where Benito Mussolini was imprisoned until 1943.

Expect to encounter shepherds herding their flocks of sheep if you visit Gran Sasso in the spring.

Expect to encounter shepherds herding their flocks of sheep if you visit Gran Sasso in the spring. Photo by sterlinglanier Lanier on Unsplash

The Umbrian countryside

Too often neglected in favour of neighbouring Tuscany, Umbria has its own emerald green hills and lovely medieval towns to explore, and fewer travellers to compete with. 

A popular itinerary is the route from Assisi to Spoleto or vice versa, taking in the town of Spello, which every June (Covid permitting) erupts into a burst of flower blossoms with its annual infiorata. This scenic woodland trail, part of the ‘St. Francis Way‘, takes approximately one week to complete.

Umbria bursts into flower in the spring.

Umbria bursts into flower in the spring. Photo by sterlinglanier Lanier on Unsplash

Calabria’s coast to coast hike

Inaugurated in 2020, the ‘Kalabria Coast to Coast’ trail runs 55km across the toe of Italy’s boot, which lies in the southwestern region of Calabria.

The fruit of a multi-year-long research effort by the Kalabria Trekking Association, the route starts in Soverato on the Ionian coastline and ends in Pizzo on the Tyrrhenian sea.

As well as beaches, the trail takes in hills, woods, and lakes. For added fun, wayfarers are provided with a free ‘passport’ which they can have stamped at various points along the way, which gives them access to discounts at certain restaurants and B&Bs. 

Two coastlines' worth of golden sands and turquoise seas await hikers who attempt the Kalabria Coast to Coast trail.

Two coastlines’ worth of golden sands and turquoise seas await hikers who attempt the Kalabria Coast to Coast trail. Photo by Diego Geraldi on Unsplash

Matera’s rocky landscapes

Forgotten for decades by the rest of Italy and only recently rediscovered by tourists, Matera has risen to fame in recent years in no small part due to its popularity as a Hollywood filming location, appearing most recently in the latest Bond film. But many of those who visit have no idea that the ancient city also has its own protected natural landscape on its doorstep: the Murgia Materana Park.

READ ALSO: Weekend Wanderlust: Matera, Italy’s city of caves, contrasts, and culture

Situated between Matera and the nearby town of Montescaglioso, its sun-baked tuff rock caves, gorges and ravines lend the park an almost prehistoric atmosphere – and in fact its walking trails do take in the ruins of three prehistoric villages: Murgecchia, Murgia Timone, and Trasanello.

The park’s almost 70 kilometres feature canyons, a river, and the ruins of over a hundred rupestrian (carved into the rock) churches from the Byzantine era.

Matera is home to the Murgia Materana Park.

Matera is home to the Murgia Materana Park. Photo by Francesco Dondi on Unsplash

The Sentiero Liguria

It’s not without reason that anglophones have appointed the Ligurian coastline in the country’s northwest the ‘Italian Riviera’. Its gentle, sunny climate, golden beaches, and sheer green cliffs attract visitors from across the globe – and the Sentiero Liguria (‘Liguria Trail’) traverses the length of it (and then some).

The most well known stretch is obviously the 12km Sentiero Azzurro ‘Blue Path’ route through the Cinque Terre – but even outside of peak season, you can expect to find this over-touristed path packed with other walkers.

Instead, consider tackling some of the other 30 suggested walking routes on this 675km-long coastal path, which takes hikers through olive groves, vineyards, and ‘creuze‘ alleyways, and in the spring is dotted with yellow broom flower blossoms.

Vernazza sits on the Ligurian coastline.
Vernazza sits on the Ligurian coastline. Photo by Robert Anitei on Unsplash
