DRIVING
How visitors can avoid traffic fines while driving in Italy
Speed cameras, restricted traffic zones and parking in the wrong areas can all land you with a hefty fine while driving on Italy's roads. Here's a guide to the main traffic penalties and how to make sure you don't get one.
Published: 13 April 2022 12:14 CEST
What you need to know about traffic fines in Italy and how to avoid them. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
ITALIAN CITIZENSHIP
Reader question: Will my children get an Italian passport if born in Italy?
Obtaining Italian citizenship is not a simple matter even if you are born here, as there are many obstacles to overcome. This is what you should know about the complex process of naturalisation.
Published: 25 March 2022 15:26 CET
