Italy plans to extend mask mandate in some indoor venues

As part of the government’s roadmap out of Covid restrictions and into a gradual return to normality, the rules on masks have eased over recent weeks.

They are no longer a requirement in most outdoor public areas, but wearing protective face masks remains compulsory indoors until April 30th, according to a decree issued in March.

However, the government has previously indicated that it would reserve the right to extend the measure, with ministry sources saying last week that they may continue to be a requirement in some indoor venues after this date.

As a new decree is expected in the coming days, masks will reportedly continue to be compulsory in public offices, on transport and in places of entertainment, according to Italian media reports.

When business resumes after Italy’s long weekend for Liberation Day, Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to make a final announcement and pass a new law, confirming where masks will still be required.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi is expected to confirm the latest mask wearing rules this week. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Public transport is one such indoor space where the mask mandate will still apply, according to Italian newspaper Corriere delle Sera.

That includes buses, subways and trams, where Ffp2 masks will remain in place, and the same may be required on planes, trains and ships.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and discos are also expected to still enforce a mask mandate, although it’s not yet clear whether this will mean a surgical or Ffp2 mask requirement.

Culture minister Dario Franceschini, who continues to push for cautious measures, said that people who go to the cinema or theatre “feel safer if all the spectators near them wear masks”.

On the other hand, restaurants and bars are expected to stick to the planned timetable and remove the mask requirement indoors by May 1st, in a bid to boost tourism and economic recovery.

In stadiums, the government plans to keep the mask mandate in sports arenas but drop it for outdoor venues.

As for workplaces, Italian media reports suggest that the government is leaning towards June before masks will be dropped where there is close contact with the public. Private workplaces, on the other hand, can currently decide on their mask-wearing policy after May 1st.

Schools currently have a mask mandate in place until the end of the school year, with the exception of for those under six years old.

However, several government sources have suggested in recent days that the rules could be revised.

“On masks at school I have always been a little more flexible. I see more worrying situations with adults than with children,” said deputy health minister Pierpaolo Sileri. He added that he was “100 percent convinced that in June and July we will be without masks”.

