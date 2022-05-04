Dining outdoors and hiking: How visitors plan to holiday in Italy this summer

As Italy continues to relax its anti-Covid measures in a bid to boost its pandemic-hit economy, the country is gearing up for its strongest summer season in the past couple of years.

We asked in a recent survey whether you’d still be travelling to Italy this summer despite the health situation country’s restrictions still in place and most of you said yes, although many had reservations.

Out of those who are still going ahead with their travel plans, we wanted to know whether your trip to Italy would look different this holiday and how.

A total of 215 people responded to our survey, telling us how Covid restrictions have modified their plans – or in some cases, not at all.

A large proportion of respondents said their travel plans would be unaffected by health measures, and many of you said you intend to explore new parts of the country.

“The Cinque Terre is a new area I will be visiting. I’m going to an outdoor concert (Andrea Bocelli) and will try get some paddle boarding in,” wrote Tina Morgan.

“We’re trying different day trips, for example Imperia from San Remo and Tellaro from La Spezia,” said Shona Stewart, from Essex in the UK.

Liguria remains a popular destination for visitors coming to Italy this summer.

MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Several of you told us that you’d be travelling by public transport to get around Italy too.

“We hope to take a train trip to Venice, Vicenza and Padua, plus a few days on the Adriatic at Alba Adriatica with grandchildren,” said Debra Camastro, from Florida, USA.

Jan Bennett said they’d be using the train and the bus for their upcoming Italy holiday, while Kat Lync from Los Angeles in America said she will be traveling by train to Caserta and Naples from Rome.

But others have expressed concern over using public transport in light of the ongoing, albeit improving, Covid situation.

“I will not be using train transportation to get to new regions as I would normally do when traveling with family. I do not feel confident enough,” wrote Mary Jones from the USA.

Jesse Voccia from Los Angeles in the US echoes this concern, saying, “I’m very concerned about contracting Covid on trains or in crowded public areas. We are staying in isolated areas planned around nature rather than museums and restaurants.”

While many of you have plans to travel to parts of Italy for the first time and try out new activities, plenty of respondents said they’d still avoid crowds and would opt to wear masks.

Some foreign visitors still intend to mask up in Italy this summer, regardless of whether it’s required. Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP.

“No group tours such as food tours or farm tours where one is transported in a small van with 8-10 people for example,” wrote Rosemary Murtagh.

Kathy Freise from Virginia in the US said she’d be “staying in one place mostly”, while another reader anonymously said they would be “spending more time outside. Wearing a mask all the time”.

They added that they had “purchased a face shield that I might wear if I feel the need to. Will not be dining indoors or shopping as much.”

Jennifer Gray from Missouri, USA, said they will “avoid heavily touristed spots – in Florence I will spend time outside of the city rather than museums.”

Some plan to wear masks in all spaces in Italy, even where there is no longer the requirement to do so. “I will mask while in public spaces, both in the open and enclosed spaces,” wrote Marlowe Ng from California, USA.

Keeping away from crowds, dining outdoors when going to restaurants, and spending more time in private accommodation is on the agenda for many travellers to Italy this summer.

Many foreign visitors say they’ll stick to outdoor dining in Italy this summer. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP.

“We will only eat outside, will avoid crowds (the best places!),” said Joseph Stone.

“I won’t eat inside so hope that even with the rain there are outdoor eating options,” added Michelle Camicia.

For Darryl Ainsley from Canada, he will “probably do more walks in the countryside, fewer museums. Outdoor eating only, unless case counts are very low.”

One anonymous reader from the US said they also intend to spend their holiday “hiking and not spending time indoors,” and another unnamed respondent from Australia said that they would be “not travelling outside to other regions, staying quiet, in place.”

“We plan to stay at home and avoid people as much as possible,” said Jesse Voccia.