For members
LIVING IN ITALY
EXPLAINED: How can you stop nuisance phone calls in Italy?
If it seems like you’ve been getting more unwanted calls on your Italian phone number recently, you’re probably not imagining things. But the good news is you’ll soon be able to do something about it.
Published: 9 May 2022 17:16 CEST
Getting a lot of marketing calls on your Italian mobile? There will soon be a new way to help stop them. Photo by Andrej Lišakov on Unsplash
For members
LIVING IN ITALY
Eight things to expect when you move to Italy’s Veneto region
The northern Italian region of Veneto attracts millions of tourists every year. But what's it like to live there? From living costs to drinking habits, here are some of the things new residents should expect, according to The Local's Venetian reporter Giampietro Vianello.
Published: 28 April 2022 17:34 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments