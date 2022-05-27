For members
TOURISM
Why Italian resorts are struggling to fill jobs this summer
Italy's tourist season is expected to be back in full swing this year - but will there be enough workers to meet the demand?
Published: 27 May 2022 17:38 CEST
Tourists at the beach on Rabbit Island in Lampedusa, Sicily. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI/ AFP
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Mass tourism is back in Italy – but the way we travel is changing
The pandemic is shaping the future of tourism in Italy with a 'rural revolution' among travellers keen to escape the crowds, says Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 27 May 2022 17:23 CEST
