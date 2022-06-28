For members
EXPLAINED: How does Italy’s new digital invoicing rule for freelancers work?
Italy is bringing in new rules from July that mean changes for freelancers on the 'flat tax' rate. Here’s what you need to know about the new ‘fatturazione elettronica’ or digital invoicing system.
Published: 28 June 2022 13:15 CEST
What you need to know about accounting changes to Italy's 'regime forfettario'. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
EXPLAINED: The pros and cons of Italy’s five percent flat tax for freelancers
Italy offers favourable tax rates to those who decide to work for themselves - but is it ever that simple? We weigh up the pros and cons of the flat-rate tax for new freelancers.
Published: 21 June 2022 17:05 CEST
Updated: 25 June 2022 10:21 CEST
