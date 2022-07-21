Read news from:
Austria
ITALIAN POLITICS

PROFILE: ‘Super Mario’ Draghi’s path to becoming Italian prime minister

Mario Draghi, credited with helping save the eurozone as head of the European Central Bank, presided over a remarkable period of unity as Italy's premier before falling foul of its notoriously unstable political system.

Published: 21 July 2022 12:35 CEST
Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi holds a press conference at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels on June 24, 2022.
Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi holds a press conference at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels on June 24, 2022. Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP.

The star economist was never directly elected but won the backing of almost all political parties when he took office in February 2021 and raised Italy’s profile on the international stage as a respected leader in the European Union and G7.

He was tasked with handling the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of recession, as well as overseeing plans to use an unprecedented EU recovery fund worth billions of euros to boost growth in the country.

TIMELINE: What happens next in Italy’s government crisis?

Enjoying soaring personal popularity and the trust of Brussels and the financial markets, Draghi was seen as the best choice to revive a stagnant economy, plagued by structural inefficiencies and a punishing bureaucracy, by ushering in structural reforms long delayed by infighting and inertia.

But with elections scheduled for next year, the parties in his coalition grew increasingly restive and Draghi’s stern warnings to stop political games went unheeded.

Three parties in his coalition on Wednesday refused to participate in a confidence vote, pulling the plug on the government.

Draghi handed in his resignation to Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella Thursday morning.

Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi after addressing the Senate on July 20th in a last attempt to resolve the government crisis.
Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi after addressing the Senate on July 20th in a last attempt to resolve the government crisis. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Basketball and banking

Born in Rome on September 3, 1947 in a well-off family, Draghi lost both parents in his mid-teens, leaving him to care for two younger siblings.

As a young man he was never a rebel, even if he sympathised with the 1968 protest movement. “My hair was quite long, but not very long,” he told German magazine Die Zeit in 2015.

Draghi was educated in a Jesuit-run elite high school where he excelled in maths, Latin and basketball, and shared lessons with the likes of former Ferrari boss Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.

Draghi, who is married with two children, remains a practising Catholic.

In 1970, Draghi graduated in economics, with a thesis that argued the single currency “was a folly, something that should absolutely not be done” – a view that later evolved, as he became one of the euro’s strongest supporters.

He earned a PhD from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, and taught economics in several Italian universities.

After spending six years at the World Bank from 1984 to 1990, he led the treasury department at the Italian economy ministry for a decade, working under nine separate governments.

From that position, Draghi masterminded large-scale privatisations and contributed to deficit-cutting efforts that helped Italy qualify for the euro.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a ministerial meeting at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) at the OECD headquarters in Paris on June 9, 2022.
Draghi speaks during a ministerial meeting at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) at the OECD headquarters in Paris on June 9, 2022. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP.

No ‘lame compromises’

In 2002, Draghi joined the management of Goldman Sachs, before being tapped three years later to lead the Bank of Italy after a scandal involving its former head, Antonio Fazio.

He was named to head the European Central Bank (ECB) in November 2011 when a near-bankruptcy situation in Italy risked triggering the collapse of the entire eurozone.

A year later, Draghi changed history by pledging to do “whatever it takes to preserve the euro”, adding: “And believe me, it will be enough.”

He was credited with helping save the single currency. However, that rescue came only with help from hefty cash injections and historic low interest rates – earning him the ire of conservatives, especially in Germany.

People who saw “Super Mario” at work at the ECB say he was a skilful negotiator with sharp political antennas, and ready to play “bad cop” to sway decisions in his favour, a former aide told AFP.

Draghi is someone who does not accept “lame compromises” for the sake of maintaining consensus, the aide said.

After leaving the ECB in 2019, Draghi laid low and spent most of Italy’s coronavirus lockdown period in his country house in central Umbria.

He was called in to lead Italy by President Sergio Mattarella, after the previous government of Giuseppe Conte collapsed into in-fighting in January 2021.

He had been tipped to succeed Mattarella during presidential elections in parliament earlier this year, but in the end Mattarella was called back for a second term after lawmakers failed to agree on anyone else.

ITALIAN POLITICS

TIMELINE: What happens next in Italy’s government crisis?

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has resigned, meaning the collapse of another Italian government. So what happens now?

Published: 21 July 2022 11:58 CEST
Italy’s coalition government finally collapsed on Wednesday evening as three of the biggest parties sat out a key confidence vote in Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Draghi steps down after government implodes

Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League and the Five Star Movement (M5S) all boycotted the vote, saying it was impossible to recover the trust lost last week when M5S walked out of parliament.

Draghi resigned on Thursday morning, marking the end of his ‘unity’ government. This makes snap elections all but inevitable according to political commentators.

So what does this mean for the country now?

Draghi caretaker government: July – late September/early October

On Thursday Draghi handed in his resignation to Italian head of state President Sergio Mattarella (for the second time in the space of a week), on the understanding that the government would remain in place for now to “conduct current business”.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Mattarella has two options at this point: formally accept Draghi’s resignation and dissolve parliament, leaving Draghi in office with very limited powers; or refuse his resignation and dissolve parliament, leaving Draghi in office with full powers (to draft bills, pass laws, etc).

Either way, this would mean a Draghi caretaker government until early elections in the autumn.

Early elections: September 25th/October 2nd

The Italian constitution states that elections must be held within 70 days of parliament being dissolved.

In the past, elections have always taken place in the 60-70 day window, to allow enough time for parties to campaign and for some would-be candidates to gather the requisite number of signatures to join the ballot.

This means that if Mattarella dissolves parliament in the next few days, elections would be most likely to happen no earlier than Sunday September 25th, and would have to take place by Sunday October 2nd at the latest.

New government: October/November/December??

It can take weeks or even months for Italy to form a government after elections are over.

In 2018, it took 90 days for the Conte I government to be sworn in after the March 4th vote, notes news agency Ansa; in 2013, it took Enrico Letta’s coalition government 63 days.

In this case it’s likely to be quicker, as the ‘centre-right’ coalition of Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia are expected to be the clear winners, without the need to negotiate with other parties to form a majority.

Even when centre-right won a clear majority in 2008, though, it still took 25 days to form a government.

