ITALIAN POLITICS

TIMELINE: What happens next in Italy’s government crisis?

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has resigned, meaning the collapse of another Italian government. So what happens now?

Published: 21 July 2022 11:58 CEST
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses the Senate in Rome on July 20, 2022.
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses the Senate in Rome on July 20, 2022. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Italy’s coalition government finally collapsed on Wednesday evening as three of the biggest parties sat out a key confidence vote in Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League and the Five Star Movement (M5S) all boycotted the vote, saying it was impossible to recover the trust lost last week when M5S walked out of parliament.

Draghi resigned on Thursday morning, marking the end of his ‘unity’ government. This makes snap elections all but inevitable according to political commentators.

So what does this mean for the country now?

Draghi caretaker government: July – late September/early October

On Thursday Draghi handed in his resignation to Italian head of state President Sergio Mattarella (for the second time in the space of a week), on the understanding that the government would remain in place for now to “conduct current business”.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Mattarella has two options at this point: formally accept Draghi’s resignation and dissolve parliament, leaving Draghi in office with very limited powers; or refuse his resignation and dissolve parliament, leaving Draghi in office with full powers (to draft bills, pass laws, etc).

Either way, this would mean a Draghi caretaker government until early elections in the autumn.

Early elections: September 25th/October 2nd

The Italian constitution states that elections must be held within 70 days of parliament being dissolved.

In the past, elections have always taken place in the 60-70 day window, to allow enough time for parties to campaign and for some would-be candidates to gather the requisite number of signatures to join the ballot.

This means that if Mattarella dissolves parliament in the next few days, elections would be most likely to happen no earlier than Sunday September 25th, and would have to take place by Sunday October 2nd at the latest.

New government: October/November/December??

It can take weeks or even months for Italy to form a government after elections are over.

In 2018, it took 90 days for the Conte I government to be sworn in after the March 4th vote, notes news agency Ansa; in 2013, it took Enrico Letta’s coalition government 63 days.

In this case it’s likely to be quicker, as the ‘centre-right’ coalition of Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia are expected to be the clear winners, without the need to negotiate with other parties to form a majority.

Even when centre-right won a clear majority in 2008, though, it still took 25 days to form a government.

LATEST: Italy’s Draghi steps down after government implodes

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi gave his resignation to the president on Thursday - for the second time in a week - after attempts to resolve the country's latest political crisis failed, kicking off early elections.

Published: 21 July 2022 09:23 CEST
Updated: 21 July 2022 10:25 CEST
Draghi submitted “his resignation and that of the government he heads,” the office of President Sergio Mattarella said in a brief statement.

The president “took note of this” and the government remained in place to “conduct current business,” the statement added.

Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, announced the end of his government in a speech to parliament on Thursday morning after parties withdrew their support for the coalition. The president will likely now dissolve parliament and call early elections for September or October, according to political analysts.

Draghi appeared calm and upbeat in his address on Thursday, after tense moments on Wednesday in which the usually softly-spoken 74-year old reprimanded his squabbling coalition, saying was not the time for uncertainty amid a myriad of challenges, from a struggling economy and soaring inflation to the Ukraine war..

“Sometimes even the hearts of central bankers get used,” he joked, thanking parliamentarians “for all the work done in this period”.

Draghi essentially confirmed his resignation after he first presented it to the president last Thursday, upon losing the support of the Five Star Movement (M5S), a major party within the coalition.

The president urged Draghi to go back to parliament to attempt to find a way forward – but he lost the support of two more parties as he faced another confidence vote.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League, along with M5S, this time opted to sit out the vote, saying it was impossible to recover the trust lost last week.

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi after addressing the Senate on July 20th in a last attempt to resolve the government crisis. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Draghi’s downfall comes despite polls in the lead up to Wednesday’s drama suggesting most Italians wanted him to stay at the helm until the scheduled general election in May next year.

Salvini, who dined at Berlusconi’s Rome villa after the vote, said election campaigning would begin Thursday, party sources told AGI news agency.

He said Draghi and Italy were “victims of Five Star madness”. Five Star head Giuseppe Conte retorted that the Movement, which began life as a protest party, had been “the target of a political attack. We were forced to the door”.

Enrico Letta, head of the centre-left Democratic Party, which voted in support of the prime minister, said toppling the Draghi government meant “going against Italy and Italians’ interests”.

Anxious investors were watching closely as the coalition imploded. Concerns rose that a government collapse would worsen social ills in a period of rampant inflation, delay the budget, threaten EU post-pandemic recovery funds and send jittery markets into a tailspin.

Based on current polls, a rightist alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party and including Forza Italia and the League would comfortably win a snap election — if the three parties can get along.

Such a coalition “would offer a much more disruptive scenario for Italy and the EU” than Draghi’s national unity government, wrote Luigi Scazzieri, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform.

