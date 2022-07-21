TIMELINE: What happens next in Italy’s government crisis?

Italy’s coalition government finally collapsed on Wednesday evening as three of the biggest parties sat out a key confidence vote in Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League and the Five Star Movement (M5S) all boycotted the vote, saying it was impossible to recover the trust lost last week when M5S walked out of parliament.

Draghi resigned on Thursday morning, marking the end of his ‘unity’ government. This makes snap elections all but inevitable according to political commentators.

So what does this mean for the country now?

Draghi caretaker government: July – late September/early October

On Thursday Draghi handed in his resignation to Italian head of state President Sergio Mattarella (for the second time in the space of a week), on the understanding that the government would remain in place for now to “conduct current business”.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Mattarella has two options at this point: formally accept Draghi’s resignation and dissolve parliament, leaving Draghi in office with very limited powers; or refuse his resignation and dissolve parliament, leaving Draghi in office with full powers (to draft bills, pass laws, etc).

Either way, this would mean a Draghi caretaker government until early elections in the autumn.

Early elections: September 25th/October 2nd

The Italian constitution states that elections must be held within 70 days of parliament being dissolved.

In the past, elections have always taken place in the 60-70 day window, to allow enough time for parties to campaign and for some would-be candidates to gather the requisite number of signatures to join the ballot.

This means that if Mattarella dissolves parliament in the next few days, elections would be most likely to happen no earlier than Sunday September 25th, and would have to take place by Sunday October 2nd at the latest.

New government: October/November/December??

It can take weeks or even months for Italy to form a government after elections are over.

In 2018, it took 90 days for the Conte I government to be sworn in after the March 4th vote, notes news agency Ansa; in 2013, it took Enrico Letta’s coalition government 63 days.

In this case it’s likely to be quicker, as the ‘centre-right’ coalition of Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia are expected to be the clear winners, without the need to negotiate with other parties to form a majority.

Even when centre-right won a clear majority in 2008, though, it still took 25 days to form a government.