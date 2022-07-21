For members
Why has Italy’s government collapsed in the middle of summer?
The latest Italian political crisis may have appeared to come out of the blue, but here's why many in the country didn't find it surprising at all.
Published: 21 July 2022 18:13 CEST
The Italian prime minister's seat stands empty in the Senate. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP
LATEST: Early elections called in Italy after Draghi resigns
Italy's President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday, triggering snap elections which could bring the hard right to power after bickering parties toppled the government.
Published: 21 July 2022 19:03 CEST
