The busiest Italian roads to avoid over Ferragosto weekend
Traffic authorities have warned of busy roads as people in Italy set off for the long summer holiday weekend. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 11 August 2022 13:42 CEST
Motorists travelling over the Ferragosto weekend had better prepare to encounter heavy traffic. Photo by Jean-Philippe KSIAZEK / AFP
Yes, train travel across Europe is far better than flying – even with kids
Hoping to do his bit for the planet, perhaps save some money and avoid spending any time in airports, The Local's Ben McPartland decided to travel 2,000km with his family across Europe by train - not plane. Here's how he got on on and would he recommend it?
Published: 11 August 2022 11:55 CEST
