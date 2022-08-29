On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday:
The Italian government is expected on Monday to finalise a new emergency decree detailing extended aid measures for households and businesses after another recent surge in European gas and electricity prices.
The government is also bringing forward energy-saving plans aimed at cutting the nation’s power consumption amid concerns about energy security. These plans are due to be published by Wednesday, August 31st – when Russia’s Gazprom is set to shut off the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe until September 2nd.
Tuesday:
Political debates – Campaigning is well underway now ahead of elections on September 25th. This week brings big political debates with the post-summer return of TV talk shows, which are closely watched and discussed in Italy.
These include ‘Carta bianca’, hosted by Bianca Berlinguer, and ‘Porta a porta’, hosted by Bruno Vespa, both of which resume on Tuesday evening.
Sales end – The last of the summer sales (saldi) end in some Italian regions (including Calabria, Campania, and Lombardy).
Wednesday:
Venice Film Festival – Wednesday is the official start date of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival. Organised by La Biennale di Venezia, the festival will be held on the Lido di Venezia from August 31st to September 10th.
Find more information about the programme and tickets on the official website.
Thursday:
Cooler weather – With cold air swooping in from the Atlantic Ocean, temperatures in northern and central regions are predicted to drop by 8-10 degrees from Thursday. Grey skies, rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely.
Friday:
Food festivals – As September begins, so do Italy’s sagre, or local food festivals.
The first weekend of the month brings, among others, the Sagra della porchetta di Ariccia (roast pork festival) in Ariccia, Lazio, and the Sagra della Rana (frog festival) in Marcianise, Campania, both starting on Friday and running until Sunday.
See more of the food and drink festivals happening across Italy in September here.
Weekend:
Heavy traffic – There are traffic warnings in place on Italy’s motorways over the weekend, especially on Saturday morning and Sunday evening. It’s the second weekend of controesodo, i.e. Italian residents returning home after the holidays.
