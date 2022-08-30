Read news from:
Austria
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Ex-PM warns of ‘big risk’ of victory of Italy’s hard-right

A victory for Italy's hard-right parties in the September 25th elections would present a "big risk" to both Italy and the EU, former premier and Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta has warned.

Published: 30 August 2022 18:16 CEST
Italy's former Prime minister Enrico Letta has warned a victory by Italy's hard-right coalition represents a 'big risk' to the EU.
Italy's former Prime minister Enrico Letta has warned a victory by Italy's hard-right coalition represents a 'big risk'. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

The alliance comprising Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia is polling at around 48 percent ahead of the vote, compared to around 30 percent who back Letta and his left-wing allies.

Italy “runs a big risk if it puts itself in the hands of friends of Trump and Putin”, said Letta in a recent interview with AFP, referring to Meloni’s admiration of former US president Donald Trump and Salvini and Berlusconi’s historic ties with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This was also a risk for the European Union, as “there has never been a major European country governed by political forces so clearly against the idea of a community of Europe”, the 56-year-old said at his party’s
headquarters in central Rome.

By contrast, for the Democratic Party, “our idea of Europe is an idea of cooperation, of solidarity, of decisions taken by the majority, without someone like (Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor) Orban every time using his veto
and blocking decisions”.

The right-wing coalition has pledged to press for reform of the EU and more immediately, to revise Italy’s plans for spending almost 200 billion euros in post-pandemic recovery funds.

Letta is disparaging: “As if that money was Italian money and we could afford to argue and debate with Brussels, when instead it is European money we have negotiated with Brussels.”

‘Populism calmed, not eliminated’

Letta was the Democratic Party’s prime minister for 10 months over 2013 and 2014, before being forced out in an internal party coup.

He left Italy and became the dean of the international affairs school at the prestigious Sciences Po University in Paris.

He returned in 2021 to take the helm of his old party, which was then part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s grand unity coalition – until the withdrawal of the right-wing alliance and the populist Five Star Movement caused its
collapse in late July.

Italy’s elections come at a sensitive moment. Russia’s war in Ukraine has brought about an energy crisis and soaring inflation is squeezing businesses and households still recovering from the devastation of coronavirus.

Giorgia Meloni addresses supporters at a rally on August 23rd, 2022. Meloni is expected to become Italy’s next prime minister in September elections. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Letta has warned repeatedly that Moscow is seeking to interfere in Italy’s politics, notably by cutting supplies of energy on a country heavily reliant on Russian gas.

“It’s obvious that Moscow is pushing for a right-wing victory in Italy,” Letta said.

“I think the most obvious demonstration of this is Putin’s gas strategy, which is strangling Europe and putting Italy in great difficulty at the moment it is in an election campaign.”

Europe had to provide a collective response to this and other crises, he said: from coronavirus to managing the tens of thousands of migrants who land on Italy’s shores every year from North Africa.

“Italy played a very important role in the European response to the pandemic and it is no coincidence that the Draghi government arrived immediately afterwards, which calmed and appeased populism,” he said.

“But populism in Italy has only been calmed, it has not been eliminated.”

‘Rebuilding the left’

The Democratic Party is neck-and-neck with Brothers of Italy with around 24 percent of the vote. But Letta’s failure to form a grand coalition on the left, to counteract the Meloni-Salvini-Berlusconi alliance, reduces his chance of gaining power.

However, he insists the outcome is not yet decided, citing polls suggesting 40 percent of the electorate either will not vote or has not yet decided for whom.

After a dismal showing four years ago for the Democratic Party – what he describes as a “trauma” – “today we are rebuilding the Italian left”.

It is campaigning on a platform of defending workers, including with a minimum wage, environmental protection, helping young people find jobs, and defending and promoting civil rights.

By contrast, he accuses his rivals of offering “propaganda”.

Asked about his relative lack of popularity compared to straight-talking Meloni, he says the message is more important than the messenger.

Letta noted how his rivals’ party campaigns are all based around their personal brand.

“Italy has fallen ill with the personalisation of politics,” he said.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italian elections: What are the main parties’ policies for foreigners?

With Italy's September general election fast approaching, here's a look at the biggest parties' key policies when it comes to foreign nationals.

Published: 30 August 2022 11:16 CEST
The ‘centre-right’ (centro-destra)

The ‘centre-right’, or centrodestra, is a three-party coalition led by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy, along with the hard-right populist League, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia. They are currently polling at around 48 percent.

Salvini was Italy’s interior minister between June 2018 and September 2019, during which time he passed a ‘security decree’ (often referred to as the ‘Salvini Decree’) that abolished the country’s humanitarian protection status for migrants, made it easier to strip them of Italian citizenship, and prevented asylum seekers from accessing reception centres.

The Salvini Decree was overhauled and softened in 2020 with the passage of a new immigration law by the coalition government then in power. The right-wing bloc has indicated it intends to bring the decree back, with a bullet point that simply reads ‘Security decrees’ topping the coalition’s immigration agenda in its election manifesto.

Other somewhat vague objectives include “combating irregular immigration and the orderly management of legal flows of immigration” and “promoting the inclusion of legal immigrants socially and in the workforce.”

More specific measures the coalition has proposed are:

  • Creating EU-managed ‘hot spot’ reception centres outside of Europe to process asylum applications.
  • Enforcing controls on Italy’s and Europe’s borders “as requested by the EU’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum” by blocking landings and working with North African authorities to prevent people from leaving.
  • Providing local authorities with the financial resources to take charge of unaccompanied minors.

While the policy doesn’t appear anywhere in the coalition’s manifesto, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly said on her social media accounts she wants to set up a ‘naval blockade’ to “put an end to illegal departures to Italy”.

The Democratic Party (Partito Democratico)/centre-left (‘centrosinistra‘)

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) are part of a similarly-aligned centrosinistra coalition that includes a large number of smaller parties, and is currently polling at just over 29 percent. As things stand, the centre-left currently have no unified platform, so PD have published their own manifesto.

This document stands in direct opposition to the right-wing bloc’s stance on immigration. It pointedly states: “We were, are and will always be against policies of refoulement, illusory ‘closures of our ports’ or even unspecified ‘naval blockades’: the sacrosanct principle applies that those in danger at sea must always be rescued and saved.”

Here are PD’s key policies on foreigners and immigration:

  • Establish a Migration Policy Coordination Agency to manage all aspects of immigration, including the reception of migrants and their integration into society and the workforce.
  • Develop a new migrant reception model based on small residential centres spread throughout and integrated into the Italian territory.
  • Replace Italy’s 2002 ‘Bossi-Fini’ decree – which, among other things, allows certain non-EU migrants to enter Italy only if they already have an employment contract and provides for the expulsion of people whose contracts have ended – with a new immigration law that allows people to legally migrate to Italy for work.
  • Introduce Ius Scholae, which would allow children who arrived in Italy under the age of 12 and have completed five years of schooling in the country to apply for citizenship.
  • Support the expansion of ‘humanitarian corridors’ to allow safe passage to Italy for refugees in particularly urgent situations.
  • Push the EU to abolish the Dublin Regulation, which requires asylum seekers to remain in the first EU country they enter/are registered in, and replace it with “a true European policy on migration and reception.”

The Five Star Movement (Movimento Cinque Stelle)

The populist anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), running alone, is currently expected to take around 11 percent of the vote.

M5S’s policies towards foreigners are fairly non-specific.

In its manifesto, the party says it’s in favour of the “adoption of a community mechanism” on an EU level to manage migration flows and the reception of new arrivals, “as well as the subsequent reception allocation and distribution between different countries of the European Union”.

The party also says it intends to fight human trafficking and “strengthen social and cultural inclusion and integration policies.”

Like PD, M5S would introduce Ius Scholae citizenship rights.

The Third Pole (‘terzo polo‘)

An alliance between the centrist party Azione and Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva, referred to as the ‘third pole’, is polling at around five percent.

The Third Pole is unique among the parties in primarily framing immigration neither in terms of security nor human rights, but as an economic and labour market issue.

Italy has an ageing population, the coalition’s manifesto points out, and the ratio of workers to pensioners is expected to decline from 3 to 2 to 1 to 1 by 2045. 

On this basis, the Third Pole says it wants to promote regularised immigration to bolster the Italian economy, and in doing so combat ‘irregular immigration’.

To achieve this, the alliance proposes:

  • Establishing cooperation agreements with countries of origin on both a national and an EU level to agree on migration flows based on Italy’s labour market needs.
  • Distinguishing clearly between refugees and economic migrants, granting more visas for work based on employer sponsorship and fewer for humanitarian protection.
  • Compulsory intensive Italian language and culture courses for new arrivals.
  • The regularisation of undocumented migrants already living in Italy who have a job.
  • The introduction of Ius Scholae plus granting citizenship to all foreign students who complete their university studies in Italy. 
  • Abolishing the Dublin Regulation and creating a Common European Asylum System that evenly distributes asylum seekers between EU Member States. 
  • Expanding ‘humanitarian corridors’ and guaranteeing and financing Europe-wide sea rescue efforts (the manifesto explicitly says the coalition rejects the right’s proposal to process asylum applications outside Europe’s borders).
  • Establishing a Ministry for Immigration to deal with all aspects of immigration.

