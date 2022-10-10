For members
HEALTH
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Italy
It’s that time of year again when many of us will be coughing and blowing our noses. If you're feeling under the weather, here are the Italian words you'll need and some tips on what to do.
Published: 10 October 2022 14:49 CEST
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
What will a right-wing election victory mean for abortion rights in Italy?
The right-wing parties poised to win Italy’s upcoming general elections have a history of denouncing abortion. Could a new conservative government threaten reproductive rights in Italy?
Published: 23 September 2022 10:12 CEST
Updated: 25 September 2022 08:54 CEST
