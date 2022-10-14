Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Outrage as Italy’s lower house of parliament elects anti-LGBTQ speaker

A far-right committed Eurosceptic known for his anti-abortion, anti-gay views was elected speaker of Italy's lower house of parliament on Friday, angering rights groups and the opposition.

Published: 14 October 2022 14:39 CEST
Lorenzo Fontana speaking at the Italian Chamber of Deputies.
Lorenzo Fontana, a member of the right-wing, anti-immigration League party, was elected new speaker of the lower house of parliament on Thursday. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The League’s Lorenzo Fontana, long known for his anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ views, was appointed speaker of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies in a show of unity by the country’s nascent right-wing government coalition, after the squabbling alliance agreed on a temporary truce.

The choice of ultra-Catholic Fontana was slammed by Italy’s largest LGBTQ+ rights group Arcigay, which said he supports “ultra-conservative, homophobic (and) misogynist movements”.

READ ALSO: Italy takes rocky first steps toward new government as parliament reopens

The group also accused Fontana, a close ally of Matteo Salvini, of having “always used Putin’s Russia as a cultural and political model”.

Fontana has previously described same-sex couples as “una schifezza“, meaning ‘rubbish’ or ‘trash’, and as Families Minister in 2018 said he aimed to give doctors greater liberty to dissuade women from seeking abortions.

He has expressed admiration for President Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where the state outlaws the public defence of homosexuality and where hate crimes are rife, and said that European women should have more children.

He is also known for voicing support for Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in 2016, has long railed against what he calls the “invasion” of Italy by immigrants.

Members of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) held up a banner in parliament reading: “No to a homophobic and pro-Putin speaker”.

His election followed Thursday’s appointment of Ignazio La Russa, a veteran of Italy’s post-fascist movement known for collecting fascist memorabilia, as speaker of the Senate.

READ ALSO: Who is the far-right veteran elected Italian Senate speaker?

Lorenzo Fontana

Lorenzo Fontana, the new lower house speaker, has long been known for his anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ views. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

La Russa was reportedly picked by Giorgia Meloni, whose post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won a historic 26 percent of the vote in the country’s September 25th general election.

The new speakers will now take part in discussions with President Sergio Mattarella on the formation of the new cabinet, which is expected to be led by Meloni and should be sworn in by the end of the month.

Earlier on Friday, Meloni said that there was “no time to lose” as Italy, the eurozone’s third-largest economy, currently faces a number of thorny challenges, including soaring inflation and an energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: When will Italy have a new government?

The soon-to-be new PM can only form a government with the support of her fractious allies, former premier and founder of right-wing Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi and populist League leader Matteo Salvini.

“We want to give the nation the most authoritative government possible,” she said in reference to the bitter battle to secure key ministerial posts.

On Thursday, Forza Italia boycotted the secret vote in the Senate in a bid to put pressure on Meloni – a move that backfired after La Russa picked up the extra votes he needed from the opposition.

Italy’s three opposition parties each denied helping Meloni, saying that they had cast blank ballots.

Giorgia Meloni in the Italian Senate.

Giorgia Meloni and her allies, Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, have been tussling over the formation of the new cabinet. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Political commentators in Italy’s main newspapers analysed video footage from the election in an attempt at determining who had been inside the voting booths long enough to write down a name. Some also looked to see which way the voters’ feet were pointing as a potential clue.

Thursday’s drama – 86-year-old Berlusconi was seen banging his fists and swearing – revealed the incoming government’s fragility, but also showed Meloni’s strength, commentators said.

Salvini said earlier on Friday that the power struggle was just a “bump in the road”, insisting that the new government was ready and would last the course.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Who is the far-right veteran elected Italian Senate speaker?

Ignazio La Russa, a collector of fascist memorabilia and a staunch defender of Benito Mussolini's legacy, was appointed the new head of Italy's upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 17:09 CEST
Who is the far-right veteran elected Italian Senate speaker?

Ignazio La Russa, who was elected speaker of the Italian Senate on Thursday, is a far-right veteran known for collecting fascist memorabilia as a hobby.

The 75-year-old also co-founded the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party with Giorgia Meloni, whose victory in last month’s elections put her on course to become prime minister.

READ ALSO: Italy takes rocky first steps toward new government as parliament reopens

As speaker, La Russa will now have the task of guiding legislation through parliament’s upper house, but will also be expected to wield power behind the scenes.

After his appointment on Thursday, Meloni hailed him as a “patriot, a servant of the state” and “an irreplaceable point of reference, a friend, a brother, an example for generations of activists and leaders”.

La Russa has been a part of the nationalist Italian right since the end of the 1960s, when his long hair and beard prompted writer Umberto Eco to compare him to Rasputin.

Politics is in his blood. His landowner father, Antonino La Russa, was a local official in Sicily for Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party.

After World War II and the collapse of fascism, he was elected MP and then senator for its successor, the Italian Social Movement (MSI), which was set up by Mussolini’s followers.

‘Different view of history’ 

Ignazio La Russa, born on July 18th 1947 in Paterno, near Catania, Sicily, has Benito as a middle name and has always been a keen defender of the MSI, saying it was “the party of those who lost the war, but their great merit was to never think of terrorism or rebellion against the democratic choice”.

“Of course, they had a different view of history, but they built a party that could not be more democratic,” he told the Corriere della Sera newspaper earlier this year.

La Russa’s family moved to Milan when he was only 13, and he still lives in the northern city, the capital of the Lombardy region.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: When will Italy have a new government?

During his studies – he trained as a lawyer – La Russa was an activist with the MSI’s youth wing (Fronte della Gioventù) and, at the age of 38, he became an MSI regional councillor in Lombardy.

From the early 1990s he was in parliament for the MSI first, then, when it was dissolved, for its successor, National Alliance, and finally as part of a right-wing coalition led by Silvio Berlusconi.

La Russa served as defence minister during Berlusconi’s 2008-2011 government, where he was credited with persuading the then premier to take part in the war in Libya that effectively ended the Kadhafi regime.

New head of parliament Ignazio La Russa (L) pictured ahead of the vote on Thursday. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Heirs to ‘Il Duce’

While rejecting the autocratic nature of the Mussolini regime, La Russa, much like Meloni, has maintained a level of ambiguity about his party’s neo-fascist roots.

When his brother Romano, head of security in the Lombardy region, drew criticism during the election campaign by giving the fascist salute at the funeral of a far-right activist, La Russa said that it was a “serious mistake”.

But, a few days later, he asserted on television that “we are all heirs of Il Duce [Benito Mussolini], in the sense that we are heirs of our fathers and our grandparents”.

EXPLAINED: Is Brothers of Italy a ‘far right’ party?

La Russa often uses humour to brush off criticism of his views. 

In February 2020, mocking social distancing rules recommended to protect against coronavirus, he urged on Twitter: “Do not shake hands with anyone, the infection is lethal. Use the Roman salute, anti-virus and anti-microbial.” 

He later deleted the message.

In 2018, Italy’s Corriere della Sera visited his Milan home and filmed his collection of fascist relics, which include statues and medals of Mussolini, photos and books on the black shirts and colonial Italy.

He is also a fan of American history – he named his three sons after Native American tribes or warriors: Antonino Geronimo, Lorenzo Cochis, and Leonardo Apache.

SHOW COMMENTS