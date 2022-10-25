Italy is committed to Europe, says new PM Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed her government’s support for the European Union, NATO and Ukraine on Tuesday in her first address to parliament, one month after her far-right party accomplished a historic election victory.

The 45-year-old, who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman premier on Saturday, also rejected any links with the country’s fascist past, saying she had “never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes… including fascism”.

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government leading the eurozone’s third largest economy had previously sparked concern among Italy’s allies, particularly in the European Union.

“Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” Meloni told the lower house of parliament, adding that it would “continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine”.

The last government, under the leadership of Mario Draghi, was one of the strongest EU supporters of sanctions against Russia and backed the shipment of weapons to Kyiv.

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party was the main opposition force at the time, was supportive of Draghi’s policies despite Italy’s heavy dependence on Russian gas.

More recently though, one of her coalition partners, former premier Silvio Berlusconi, has been recorded defending his old friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meloni reassured MPs that she would not give in to “Putin’s blackmail on energy”.

Like much of Europe, Italy is battling soaring inflation, fuelled by sky-high energy bills, which risks pushing the country into recession next year.

Meloni said she would strengthen existing measures to help businesses and households cope with rising prices, but warned this would have an effect on spending elsewhere.

Parliament will hold a vote of confidence in the new government on Tuesday evening.

The vote, which is meant to be followed by another one in the Senate on Wednesday, is largely procedural as the right-wing coalition has a comfortable majority in parliament.

Recovery plan

Key to Italy’s future growth is almost 200 billion euros ($197 billion) in grants and loans from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, which depend on Rome implementing major reforms from criminal justice to public administration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meloni said that the recovery plan was an opportunity to make a “real change” but added that she would seek “adjustments” to take into account the rising cost of energy and raw materials.

That said, analysts say there is little room for manoeuvre, with the funds already being disbursed and Brussels seemingly unwilling to re-open negotiations.

Migration

Meloni vowed to stop migrants without the right to asylum in Europe from reaching Italy via the Mediterranean.

“This government wants to stop illegal departures and break up human trafficking,” Meloni told parliament, adding, however, that the right to asylum would continue to be respected.

Financial policies

In the run-up to the elections, Meloni’s coalition agreed on an expensive programme of tax cuts and spending promises.

However, the new premier emphasised on Tuesday the importance of fiscal prudence as Italy is currently carrying a mammoth debt worth 150 percent of its gross domestic product.

At the time of writing, it isn’t yet clear how Meloni’s statement will sit with her coalition partner, League’s leader Matteo Salvini.

In a series of tweets published on Monday, Salvini vowed action to lower the pension age threshold, extend Italy’s flat tax and finally build a long-discussed bridge between mainland Italy and Sicily, which he said would create 100,000 jobs.