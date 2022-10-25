Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Italy is committed to Europe, says new PM Meloni

New premier Giorgia Meloni told MPs that Italy will continue to be a reliable member of the EU, also renewing the country's support for Ukraine.

Published: 25 October 2022 14:28 CEST
Giorgia Meloni and Antonio Tajani
Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks in her first address to parliament next to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed her government’s support for the European Union, NATO and Ukraine on Tuesday in her first address to parliament, one month after her far-right party accomplished a historic election victory.

The 45-year-old, who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman premier on Saturday, also rejected any links with the country’s fascist past, saying she had “never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes… including fascism”.

READ ALSO: Italy’s PM is a trailblazer but she’s no feminist, say analysts

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government leading the eurozone’s third largest economy had previously sparked concern among Italy’s allies, particularly in the European Union.

“Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” Meloni told the lower house of parliament, adding that it would “continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine”.

The last government, under the leadership of Mario Draghi, was one of the strongest EU supporters of sanctions against Russia and backed the shipment of weapons to Kyiv.

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party was the main opposition force at the time, was supportive of Draghi’s policies despite Italy’s heavy dependence on Russian gas.

More recently though, one of her coalition partners, former premier Silvio Berlusconi, has been recorded defending his old friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meloni reassured MPs that she would not give in to “Putin’s blackmail on energy”.

READ ALSO: PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new prime minister?

Like much of Europe, Italy is battling soaring inflation, fuelled by sky-high energy bills, which risks pushing the country into recession next year.

Meloni said she would strengthen existing measures to help businesses and households cope with rising prices, but warned this would have an effect on spending elsewhere.

Parliament will hold a vote of confidence in the new government on Tuesday evening.

The vote, which is meant to be followed by another one in the Senate on Wednesday, is largely procedural as the right-wing coalition has a comfortable majority in parliament.

Recovery plan 

Key to Italy’s future growth is almost 200 billion euros ($197 billion) in grants and loans from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, which depend on Rome implementing major reforms from criminal justice to public administration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meloni said that the recovery plan was an opportunity to make a “real change” but added that she would seek “adjustments” to take into account the rising cost of energy and raw materials.

READ ALSO: Who’s who in Italy’s new hard-right government?

That said, analysts say there is little room for manoeuvre, with the funds already being disbursed and Brussels seemingly unwilling to re-open negotiations.

Migration

Meloni vowed to stop migrants without the right to asylum in Europe from reaching Italy via the Mediterranean.

“This government wants to stop illegal departures and break up human trafficking,” Meloni told parliament, adding, however, that the right to asylum would continue to be respected. 

Financial policies

In the run-up to the elections, Meloni’s coalition agreed on an expensive programme of tax cuts and spending promises.

However, the new premier emphasised on Tuesday the importance of fiscal prudence as Italy is currently carrying a mammoth debt worth 150 percent of its gross domestic product.

At the time of writing, it isn’t yet clear how Meloni’s statement will sit with her coalition partner, League’s leader Matteo Salvini. 

In a series of tweets published on Monday, Salvini vowed action to lower the pension age threshold, extend Italy’s flat tax and finally build a long-discussed bridge between mainland Italy and Sicily, which he said would create 100,000 jobs.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Italy’s PM is a trailblazer but she’s no feminist, say analysts

Giorgia Meloni is Italy’s first-ever woman premier but her political views, including her opposition to abortion and LGBTQ rights, are anything but feminist.

Published: 25 October 2022 11:05 CEST
Italy’s PM is a trailblazer but she’s no feminist, say analysts

In her rapid rise through Italian politics, Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly shattered the glass ceiling and has now become the first woman premier in the still staunchly patriarchal country.

But many women do not consider the 45-year-old an ally, pointing to her advocacy of traditional family values, including her opposition to abortion, and what they see as her failure to challenge the social status quo.

READ ALSO: PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new prime minister?

“All things considered it’s a positive thing that for the first time it’s a woman” leading the government, said Giorgia Serughetti, a professor of political philosophy at the University of Milano-Bicocca who focuses on gender and politics.

“But from there to say this is a step forward for women is another thing,” she told AFP.

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won the largest share of votes among women in the September 25th elections, in which she played heavily on her own personal brand.

READ ALSO: Political cheat sheet: Understanding the Brothers of Italy

“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian,” Meloni said at a 2019 rally. The word wife did not feature as she is not married to her partner, the father of her young daughter.

Serughetti argues this mantra was not a call for women’s rights but a “declaration of hostility towards enemies”, whether LGBTQ activists, feminists, defenders of mass immigration or others on the political left against whom she often rails.

Meloni has “never played the women’s card” in a Catholic-majority country where there is “widespread hostility to feminism”, the expert said.

Despite rising to the government’s top job, Meloni is not seen as a challenge to “the patriarchy”, said Flaminia Sacca, a political sociologist at Rome’s Sapienza University.

Meloni is a working mother in a country where only about half of working-age women are employed.

But “she doesn’t in any way challenge traditional values, traditional culture and the Catholic culture”, said Sacca. “She’s more acceptable, she’s not a threat.”

No quotas

Meloni has broken several barriers in her political career.

In 2008, she became the country’s youngest minister, aged just 31, when she was given the youth portfolio by then-premier Silvio Berlusconi – now one of her coalition allies.

A decade ago, she co-founded Brothers of Italy, becoming the first woman to lead what would ultimately become a major Italian political party. As premier, she now joins a very small group of women who have reached a position of political power.

Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni is Italy’s first-ever woman PM. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli / AFP

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Is Brothers of Italy a ‘far right’ party?

Italy named its first female head of the lower house of parliament in 1979, but it took another four decades for a woman to hold the second most powerful constitutional role – president of the Senate.

In her 2021 autobiography, Meloni argued that more women in decision-making roles would “lift the moral level and productive effectiveness of our leadership”. However, she also said she won’t rely on gender quotas, mandatory today on corporate boards, saying she “detests” them.

“I am a woman, but I confess that in all my history in politics I have never felt really discriminated against,” she wrote in her book.

Her new government includes six women among 24 cabinet posts, while her coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League, has fewer women lawmakers than any other bloc in parliament.

READ ALSO: Who’s who in Italy’s new hard-right government?

Some 30 percent of their MPs and senators are women, compared to 46 percent of the centrist bloc and 45 percent of the populist Five Star Movement, according to Sacca.

However, they are almost level with the 31 percent of the centre-left Democratic Party, which actively promotes gender parity and women’s rights.

Focus on mothers

“Giorgia Meloni is to feminism like a fish on a bicycle: harried, precarious and out of place,” wrote prominent Italian-born philosopher and feminist theorist Rosi Braidotti in La Repubblica newspaper in August.

Meloni’s discourse on women is nearly exclusively about mothers, with policies supporting birth rates and families, like providing free nursery school, protecting young mothers in the workplace or lowering taxes on baby products. 

People hold placards as they take part in gathering to mark the annual International Safe Abortion Day, on September 28, 2022 in downtown Rome.

A number of demonstrations have been held across Italy to protest against Meloni’s opposition to abortion. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The focus on maternity is a carryover from fascism that still resonates with right-wing voters, academics Sacca and Serughetti agreed.

“She’s not speaking of empowerment and careers, she speaks of mothers and their right to keep their job,” said Sacca.

Several demonstrations, usually involving young people, have been held across Italy to protest against Meloni’s opposition to abortion.

READ ALSO: What will a right-wing election victory mean for abortion rights in Italy?

Meloni, who is also against same-sex adoptions and surrogacy, says she has no plans to change Italy’s 1978 abortion law, but rather offer more choices to women who feel they have no other option than to abort.

Emma Bonino, a veteran rights activist who leads the +Europe party, fears Meloni will instead “push for the law to be ignored”, exacerbating existing difficulties in finding gynaecologists willing to perform terminations.

Under the new PM, the Ministry for Equal Opportunities and Families will become the Ministry for Families, the Birthrate and Equal Opportunities. 

Newly-appointed Families Minister Eugenia Roccella was a leader of Italy’s Women’s Liberation Movement in the 70’s, authoring a book titled ‘Abortion: Let’s get it done ourselves’.

But when she returned to politics in the early 2000’s after a two decade hiatus she had revised many of her previously-held positions, and has since said that abortion is “not a right”.

SHOW COMMENTS