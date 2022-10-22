office, in a trial still ongoing.
Who’s who in Italy’s new hard-right government?
Giorgia Meloni's new Italian government comprises members of the far-right Brothers of Italy party and its coalition allies, Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia. Here are the key players in the most far-right government to take power in Rome since the fall of dictator Benito Mussolini.
President of the Italian party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni (2nd L), former Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia (FI) party Silvio Berlusconi (4th L), Senator Licia Ronzulli (2nd R) and Italian Lega party leader Matteo Salvini (4th R) leave after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella for the first round of formal political consultations for new government at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on 21st October 2022. Photo by FABIO FRUSTACI / ANSA / AFP
Salvini as deputy PM
Salvini returns to the position of deputy prime minister that he held after elections in 2018, when the League formed a government with the populist Five Star Movement. The 49-year-old has also been named minister of infrastructure, which gives him control of Italy’s main ports.
But Salvini failed to persuade Meloni to give him back the interior ministry brief. As interior minister in 2019, he blocked several charity rescue ships carrying migrants from disembarking in Italy, under the League’s “closed ports” policy. The move saw him prosecuted in Sicily on charges of kidnapping and abuse of
Pro-European foreign minister
Antonio Tajani, a committed pro-European who served as head of the European Parliament between 2017 and 2019, is perhaps a surprise choice to represent Meloni’s Eurosceptic government on the world stage.
But the 69-year-old is close to former premier Berlusconi — he co-founded their right-wing Forza Italia party back in the 1990s — and brings much needed experience to Meloni’s team.
Tajani’s ties forged during many years as a member of the European Parliament and then as European commissioner will be particularly useful in ties with Brussels.
An affable former journalist and skilled political operator who speaks French, English and Spanish, Tajani deputised for 86-year-old Berlusconi, who suffers from various ailments, during the election campaign. Like Salvini, Tajani is also named a deputy prime minister.
League economy minister
Giancarlo Giorgetti, a powerful figure in the League, takes on the responsibility of steering Italy’s debt-laden economy through an inflation and energy crisis.
The 55-year-old is considered one of the more moderate, pro-European members of Salvini’s party and the two men do not always see eye to eye. Giorgietti was a loyal supporter of former premier Mario Draghi, under whom he served as minister for economic development.
Previously Giorgetti – a fan of English football club Southampton – served in Giuseppe Conte’s 2018-2019 government, notably as sports minister.
He was not Meloni’s first choice as economy minister but Fabio Panetta, a senior executive in the Bank of Italy, and Daniele Franco, Draghi’s finance minister, reportedly turned her down.
Technocratic interior minister
In a nationalistic government where security and immigration are major priorities, the interior ministry, often a political punchbag, has gone to a technocrat.
Matteo Piantedosi, 59, has spent his entire career in government administration, much of it within the interior ministry, where he served as chief of staff under Salvini. Since August 2020 he has been prefect of Rome, in charge of issues such as security and immigration.
Devout Catholic speaker
There was outrage from rights groups after Italy’s lower house of parliament earlier this month elected as speaker League member Lorenzo Fontana, a close Salvini ally known for his ultra-conservative views on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage.
The 42-year-old devout Catholic, whose Facebook page is peppered with depictions of saints, has also railed against immigrants’ “invasion” of Italy and in 2016 voiced support for Greece’s Golden Dawn neo-Nazi party.
In 2014 he denounced EU sanctions against Moscow over the annexation of Crimea, and has called President Vladimir Putin’s Russia a “model” society, according to reports.
In an interview this week Fontana condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but warned — echoing Salvini — that sanctions on Moscow risk a “boomerang” effect, hurting Europe more.
Collector of fascist memorabilia
The Senate, the upper house of parliament, voted as their speaker Ignazio La Russa, a co-founder of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.
The 75-year-old Sicilian has been a veteran of Italy’s far-right his whole life, following in the footsteps of his father, who gave him the middle name Benito after dictator Benito Mussolini.
La Russa was defence minister under Berlusconi’s last government and is known for his collection of fascist memorabilia.
