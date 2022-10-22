Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Who’s who in Italy’s new hard-right government?

Giorgia Meloni's new Italian government comprises members of the far-right Brothers of Italy party and its coalition allies, Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia. Here are the key players in the most far-right government to take power in Rome since the fall of dictator Benito Mussolini.

Published: 22 October 2022 11:33 CEST
Who's who in Italy's new hard-right government?
President of the Italian party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni (2nd L), former Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia (FI) party Silvio Berlusconi (4th L), Senator Licia Ronzulli (2nd R) and Italian Lega party leader Matteo Salvini (4th R) leave after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella for the first round of formal political consultations for new government at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on 21st October 2022. Photo by FABIO FRUSTACI / ANSA / AFP
Salvini as deputy PM
Salvini returns to the position of deputy prime minister that he held after elections in 2018, when the League formed a government with the populist Five Star Movement. The 49-year-old has also been named minister of infrastructure, which gives him control of Italy’s main ports.
 
But Salvini failed to persuade Meloni to give him back the interior ministry brief. As interior minister in 2019, he blocked several charity rescue ships carrying migrants from disembarking in Italy, under the League’s “closed ports” policy. The move saw him prosecuted in Sicily on charges of kidnapping and abuse of
office, in a trial still ongoing.
 
 
Pro-European foreign minister
Antonio Tajani, a committed pro-European who served as head of the European Parliament between 2017 and 2019, is perhaps a surprise choice to represent Meloni’s Eurosceptic government on the world stage.
 
But the 69-year-old is close to former premier Berlusconi — he co-founded their right-wing Forza Italia party back in the 1990s — and brings much needed experience to Meloni’s team.
 
Tajani’s ties forged during many years as a member of the European Parliament and then as European commissioner will be particularly useful in ties with Brussels.
 
An affable former journalist and skilled political operator who speaks French, English and Spanish, Tajani deputised for 86-year-old Berlusconi, who suffers from various ailments, during the election campaign. Like Salvini, Tajani is also named a deputy prime minister.
 
 
League economy minister
 
Giancarlo Giorgetti, a powerful figure in the League, takes on the responsibility of steering Italy’s debt-laden economy through an inflation and energy crisis.
 
The 55-year-old is considered one of the more moderate, pro-European members of Salvini’s party and the two men do not always see eye to eye. Giorgietti was a loyal supporter of former premier Mario Draghi, under whom he served as minister for economic development.
 
Previously Giorgetti – a fan of English football club Southampton – served in Giuseppe Conte’s 2018-2019 government, notably as sports minister.
 
 
He was not Meloni’s first choice as economy minister but Fabio Panetta, a senior executive in the Bank of Italy, and Daniele Franco, Draghi’s finance minister, reportedly turned her down.
 
Technocratic interior minister
 
In a nationalistic government where security and immigration are major priorities, the interior ministry, often a political punchbag, has gone to a technocrat.
 
Matteo Piantedosi, 59, has spent his entire career in government administration, much of it within the interior ministry, where he served as chief of staff under Salvini. Since August 2020 he has been prefect of Rome, in charge of issues such as security and immigration.
 
 
Devout Catholic speaker
 
There was outrage from rights groups after Italy’s lower house of parliament earlier this month elected as speaker League member Lorenzo Fontana, a close Salvini ally known for his ultra-conservative views on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage.
 
The 42-year-old devout Catholic, whose Facebook page is peppered with depictions of saints, has also railed against immigrants’ “invasion” of Italy and in 2016 voiced support for Greece’s Golden Dawn neo-Nazi party.
 
In 2014 he denounced EU sanctions against Moscow over the annexation of Crimea, and has called President Vladimir Putin’s Russia a “model” society, according to reports.
 
In an interview this week Fontana condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but warned — echoing Salvini — that sanctions on Moscow risk a “boomerang” effect, hurting Europe more.
 
Collector of fascist memorabilia
The Senate, the upper house of parliament, voted as their speaker Ignazio La Russa, a co-founder of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.
 
The 75-year-old Sicilian has been a veteran of Italy’s far-right his whole life, following in the footsteps of his father, who gave him the middle name Benito after dictator Benito Mussolini.
 
La Russa was defence minister under Berlusconi’s last government and is known for his collection of fascist memorabilia.
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italian prime minister on Saturday, to become the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Published: 22 October 2022 13:21 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 16:30 CEST
Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy's first woman PM

Meloni took the oath before President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party — Eurosceptic and anti-immigration — won the 25th September legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.

Meloni’s appointment is an historic event for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

It won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Meloni’s list of 24 ministers, including six women, revealed a desire to reassure Italy’s partners. She named Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mario Draghi.

READ ALSO: What will the right-wing election victory mean for abortion rights in Italy?

Giorgetti, a former minister of economic development, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Matteo Salvini’s League.

Meloni also named ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, of Forza Italia, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.

Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport. That appointment is likely to disappoint Salvini, who wanted Meloni to give him the role of interior minister again after he previously held the post between 2018 and 2019. The position went instead to a technocrat, Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.

A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Draghi to Meloni will take place on Sunday before the premier leads the first cabinet meeting.

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella (4th-R) and new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (5th-R) pose with members of the new cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Italian Government at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on 22nd October, 2022.
Photo by FABIO FRUSTACI / ANSA / AFP

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Meloni on her appointment.

“I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together,” she tweeted on Saturday, while European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola tweeted in Italian that “Europe needs Italy”.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Meloni and called Italy a “vital NATO ally and close partner.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that he looked “forward to continued fruitful cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in Ukraine, Italy and the world”.
   

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also sent his congratulations on Twitter. “Big day for the European Right!” he wrote.

Unity concerns

The consultations to cobble together a government had been overshadowed by disagreements with her two would-be coalition partners over Meloni’s ardent support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion, whereas the leaders of Forza Italia and the League are both considered close to Moscow.

A recording was leaked in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi — who heads Forza Italia — talks about his warm ties with Moscow and appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on Zelensky. Berlusconi says the comments were taken out of context.

Salvini is a long-time fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has criticised Western sanctions on Russia. Despite her Eurosceptic stance, Meloni has been firm about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.

But the tensions add to concerns that Meloni’s coalition, held together by the need for a parliamentary majority, will struggle to maintain unity.

Challenges ahead

Meloni’s coalition wants to renegotiate Italy’s portion of the EU’s post-Covid recovery fund. It argues the almost 200 billion euros ($197 billion) it expects to receive should take into account the current energy crisis, exacerbated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has hit supplies of Russian gas to Europe.

But the funds are tied to a series of reforms only just begun by Draghi’s government, and analysts say Meloni has limited room for manoeuvre.

Meloni had campaigned on a platform of “God, country and family”, sparking fears of a regression on rights in the Catholic-majority country.

 
SHOW COMMENTS