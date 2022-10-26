For members
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Italy
From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, permessi di soggiorno and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Italy.
Published: 26 October 2022 10:25 CEST
Passport control at the Italian border is set to change next year due to the EU's EES system. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP.
KEY POINTS: How Italy’s transport strikes will hit travel on Friday
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and rail and local public transport services are also expected to be hit in Italy’s ‘black Friday’ strikes on October 21st.
Published: 20 October 2022 17:28 CEST
Updated: 21 October 2022 09:46 CEST
