EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Italy

From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, permessi di soggiorno and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Italy.

Published: 26 October 2022 10:25 CEST
Passport control at the Italian border is set to change next year due to the EU's EES system.
Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP.

You might have seen some rather dramatic headlines about the EU ‘harvesting biometric data’ – so here’s what the EU’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) – due to come into effect next year – actually means if you are travelling in and out of Italy.

The system has been in the works since 2013 and is due to come into effect in May 2023 – although it has been postponed several times before.

It has four stated aims – to improve and modernise border systems; to reinforce security and aid the fight against crime and terrorism; to help EU member states deal with increasing traveller numbers without having to increase the numbers of border staff; and to systematically identify over stayers within the Schengen area [ie people who have stayed longer than their visa or 90-day limit allowance].

The system doesn’t actually change any of the EU’s rules about travel, length of stay etc, but it will make enforcing them easier.

Where?

The EES is for EU external borders – so if you are travelling between Italy and Austria nothing will change but if you are entering Italy from a non-EU country (including the UK) the new system comes into play.

Who? 

It applies to all non-EU citizens, including those who have temporary or permanent residency of an EU country. Dual-nationals are exempt if they are travelling on their EU passport. 

When?

The current start date is May 2023.

What?

Basically the EES changes how passports are checked at the border.

The first change is the addition of biometric data – in addition to the current details in your passport (name, DOB etc) the system will also record facial images and fingerprints of all passengers – so it will be similar to going to the USA, where foreign arrivals already have to provide fingerprints.

The second change is through recording onto the system complete details of entry and exit dates; how much of their 90-day limit (if applicable) people have used and whether they have previously been refused entry (see below for full details on the 90 day rules).

Exactly how this applies varies slightly depending on your circumstances.

Tourists – this is the most straightforward category and the one that will apply to the majority of travellers. For tourists or those coming for a short visit little will change apart from having to give fingerprints when they enter. They will also be told how long they can stay in the Schengen area – for visitors from non-Schengen-visa countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia this will be 90 days, easily long enough for most holidaymakers.

Second-home owners and other regular visitors without a visa – if you’re a regular visitor to Italy from a non-EU country you will already know about the 90-day rule – find a full explanation HERE.

The rule itself doesn’t change, but one of the stated aims of the new system is to catch overstayers, so anyone hoping to ‘slip under the radar’ with regards to the 90-day limit should forget that idea.

Instead of the current and rather inconsistent system of passport-stamping, each entry and exit to the EU is automatically logged on the system, so that border guards can see how long you have spent in the Schengen area in the preceding 180 days, and whether you have overstayed your limit. 

Residents in Italy – if you are a citizen of a non-EU country but have residency in Italy then you are not constrained by the 90-day rule. Under the current system you show your visa or permesso di soggiorno at the border and the border official should refrain from stamping your passport.

The automated system does away with passport stamping – which has become a headache for residents since it is inconsistently applied in some countries.

However at this stage it is not clear how residency status will be linked to passports, and therefore how residents can avoid starting the 90-day ‘clock’ when they enter the EU. The European Commission had previously told The Local that people with a visa or residency card should not use automated passport gates, but we are still attempting to get more information on this. 

So how will this actually work in practice?

If you’re travelling by air you probably won’t notice much difference since many airports already have automated passport gates in place for certain travellers. In fact, the Commission says this system will be faster than the current system in place for non-EU arrivals.

However things are less clear for people travelling by ferry from non-EU countries. The EES system would require all passengers have their passports and faces scanned, and scan fingerprints, which would likely take longer than existing checks.

Anything else I need to know about?

Yes, EES is different to ETIAS, which is due to come into effect later in 2023. That won’t affect residents, but will require tourists and those on a short visit to pay €7 for a holiday visa – full details on that HERE.

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL NEWS

KEY POINTS: How Italy’s transport strikes will hit travel on Friday

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and rail and local public transport services are also expected to be hit in Italy’s ‘black Friday’ strikes on October 21st.

Published: 20 October 2022 17:28 CEST
Updated: 21 October 2022 09:46 CEST
KEY POINTS: How Italy's transport strikes will hit travel on Friday

Countless travellers are once again set to face significant disruption on what some national newspapers have dubbed a ‘venerdi’ nero’ – a black Friday which, sadly, has nothing to do with online bargains. 

A number of national and local strikes, including a 24-hour demonstration from air traffic operators ENAV, are set to create significant disruption for those travelling to, from and across Italy.  

Flight cancellations

As reported by The Local, staff from national air traffic control company ENAV (Ente Nazionale per l’Assistenza al Volo) will take part in a nationwide 24-hour strike on Friday, October 21st.

The strike is currently expected to hit ITA, easyJet and Ryanair passengers the hardest, though disruption for people travelling with other carriers is not to be ruled out.

National carrier ITA Airways released a statement on Tuesday saying it had cancelled hundreds of international and domestic flights scheduled for Friday. 

The airline published a list of cancelled flights, saying it was working to minimise disruption for those travelling on the day of the strike.

An ITA Airways plane with Pope Francis onboard taxis on September 13, 2022 at Rome's Fiumicino airport.

Like Ryanair, Italian national carrier ITA Airways has cancelled hundreds of domestic and international flights scheduled for Friday. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

According to the latest available reports however, only 20 percent of ITA passengers will be able to fly on Friday, with the remaining customers being offered alternative flights on the following days or the opportunity to have their tickets reimbursed free of charge until October 28th. 

Ryanair passengers will also be hit by ENAV’s strike as the Irish low-cost carrier has reportedly cancelled over 600 flights to and from Italy on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the company stated that “all 110,000 affected Ryanair passengers have been notified of their options”, apologising to anyone whose travel plans had been “unfairly impacted”.

Pilots and crew from Vueling will take part in the strike action throughout the day on Friday, unions have confirmed.

Pilots from easyJet will strike between 11am and 3pm on Friday.

Neither easyJet nor Vueling have yet communicated which flights, if indeed any, will be affected by delays and/or cancellations.

Ahead of Friday’s strike, Italian air traffic authority ENAC (Ente Nazionale per l’Aviazione Civile) has published a list of guaranteed flights, which can be consulted at the following link.

ENAC has also said that scheduled flights meant to depart in the 7am-10am and 6pm-9pm time slots will go ahead regularly, though, once again, the possibility that guaranteed services might be affected cannot be ruled out yet.

Trains and public transport

Aside from ENAV’s strike, a number of smaller strikes are expected to create further disruption at a regional and local level. 

A photograph taken on December 18, 2021 shows the first Frecciarossa, a high-speed train of the Italian national train operator, Trenitalia.

Staff from national rail operator Trenitalia will take part in an eight-hour strike starting at 9am on Friday, thus possibly causing disruption to regional services in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Notably, staff from Rome’s public transport carrier Roma TPL will strike from 8.30am to 12.30pm, whereas staff from suburban and interurban coach operator Cotral will strike for 24 hours.

According to the latest media reports, services run by ATAC, the capital’s primary public transport company, should go ahead as normal. 

Finally, employees from the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia branches of national rail operator Trenitalia will take part in an eight-hour strike starting at 9am, thus possibly causing disruption to regional services across Italy’s north-east.

Trenitalia guarantees minimum ‘essential’ transport services during strikes. These can be seen here.

