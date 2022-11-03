Read news from:
TOURISM

Why Italy’s culture minister is furious with Florence’s Uffizi museum

Italy's new culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano railed at Florence’s Uffizi museum after it remained closed over this week's public holiday.

Published: 3 November 2022 16:20 CET
Uffizi Museum, Florence.
The entrance of the Uffizi museum in Florence, Tuscany. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

A public spat has erupted between Italy’s new culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, and the director of the Uffizi museum after the famed galleries remained closed on Monday, October 31st, disappointing thousands of tourists.

The Uffizi shut its sculpture and painting galleries on Monday despite the presence of many tourists in the city for the long weekend (or ‘ponte’) ending on All Saints’ Day, a national bank holiday.

Although the Uffizi is normally closed on Mondays, some Italian museums hold special openings on days when many tourists are expected in town, including over the early November holidays.

The museum was open again on Tuesday, but Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, who took up his post last month under the new government, said the closure was a “very serious” matter and demanded to know why the museum was not kept open.

“It does not escape your intelligence that a closure of this kind, in addition to constituting a loss of income, represents damage to the image of the Uffizi Galleries and the entire national museum system,” Sangiuliano wrote on Wednesday.

The Uffizi’s German director, Eike Schmidt, shot back, thanking the minister for “speaking with great candour” before explaining the museum’s constraints, from work contracts to outside contractors, and saying requests to the culture ministry for more staff being denied “for years”.

In the case of the Uffizi and other state museums, staff hiring is the responsibility of the ministry, wrote Schmidt, who has headed the institution since 2015.

Schmidt also added that he was “just as shocked” as Sangiuliano, but, he said, the government must intervene.

“Unfortunately, the problem of understaffing is endemic throughout virtually the entire national museum, library and archival landscape: it is now unsolvable without a sharp and decisive intervention from the centre, reversing the established practice of recent years,” Schmidt wrote. 

The Uffizi display some of the greatest masterpieces of Italian art, including works from Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael, Caravaggio and Titian.

Some 1.7 million people visited the Uffizi in 2021, according to the museum – more than Rome’s Colosseum, the ruins of Pompeii and the Vatican Museums.

TOURISM

US tourist charged with public indecency after posing naked at Amalfi Cathedral

An American woman and two British nationals face public indecency charges after setting up a risqué photoshoot on the steps of Amalfi’s Duomo.

Published: 21 October 2022 11:17 CEST
US tourist charged with public indecency after posing naked at Amalfi Cathedral

According to local media reports, the woman, unidentified as of yet, stood in front of Amalfi’s Duomo in the early hours of Thursday morning and posed ‘au naturel’, with only a thin red drape covering her modesty.

The US national was reportedly the subject of a daring photoshoot as two fellow foreign nationals, allegedly from the UK, took turns in immortalising the woman’s curves against the Duomo’s religious imagery.

The scene was received by local bystanders with a mix of indignation and disbelief and the three were promptly reported to the police.

By the time local officers got to the scene, the maverick model and the two photographers had already left the Duomo’s steps and were perhaps already looking for another avant-garde shooting location.

However, Amalfi’s authorities, led by police chief Agnese Martingaro, later managed to locate the three rogue artists and proceeded to escort them to the local police station

When questioned by officers on the reasons behind the unbecoming photoshoot, the three said they only wanted to create a concrete memory of their time on Amalfi’s riviera.

Regardless of the potential genuineness of their motives, the trio was charged with public indecency and their case will now be dealt with by Salerno’s Public Prosecutor office.

In the meantime, the ‘sacred v profane’ photo series has already rekindled local complaints about the behaviours of foreign nationals visiting Campania’s iconic seaside town.

Sadly, Amalfi is not new to rather indelicate public exploits – last September, two tourists somehow thought it fit to take a midnight dip in Saint Andrew’s fountain and a video of their frolics quickly became viral online.

Orazio Soricelli, Amalfi’s bishop, is expected to comment on the issue in the next few days.

