Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TOURISM

TRAVEL: Italy’s most popular Christmas holiday destinations in 2022

With tourism back in full swing this winter holiday season, which parts of Italy will be welcoming the biggest crowds?

Published: 19 December 2022 16:13 CET
TRAVEL: Italy’s most popular Christmas holiday destinations in 2022
Naples is a favourite destination for both Italian and international tourists over the festive season. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Italy is looking forward to a 2022-23 Christmas and New Year period with very few Covid rules in place after celebrations were limited in the past two years.

As well as family gatherings and events, this means the return of restriction-free holiday travel, and Italian residents as well as international visitors are planning to return to the country’s best-loved tourist hotspots for a break over this festive season.

Rome was named Italy’s most sought-after destination for a Christmas break among tourists from the US, France, Spain, Brazil and Germany in a survey by rental platform Airbnb.

The Italian cities of Florence, Milan, Venice and Naples also scored highly among international tourists in the Airbnb survey, which ranked destinations searched for (not bookings made) in the December 18th-January 2nd period, reported Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Christmas light in a street in Rome

Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The Italian capital was also the top European city break destination among British visitors planning to travel over the Christmas season, according to a survey by UK low-cost airline easyJet, which ranked Rome ahead of Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Reasons given for Rome’s particular appeal at Christmas included the city’s light displays, religious ceremonies, and an “air of seasonal romance”, according to a report in the UK’s Daily Mirror.

READ ALSO: How to make the most of a Christmas break in Rome

Italians meanwhile favoured the country’s ski resorts and national parks in their Airbnb searches for winter break accommodation.

The northern province of Trentino-Alto Adige was named the most popular part of Italy among Italians travelling this winter, with four entries in the top ten: the popular ski destinations of Merano and Andalo, and the cities of Trento and Bolzano.

The top ten also included Breuil-Cervinia in Valle d’Aosta, Roccaraso in Abruzzo, Verona in Aosta in Valle d’Aosta and Aprica in Lombardy, all of which are popular for winter sports and mountain scenery.

The city of Verona in Veneto, known for its Christmas markets and romantic atmosphere as well as being a short distance from popular ski resorts, was also a favourite among Italian holidaymakers.

READ ALSO: Where to see Italy’s most magical Christmas displays in 2022

Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Meanwhile, the most searched-for destinations for a break in 2023 among Italians included New York, Barcelona, ​​Paris, Amsterdam and Naples, according to Airbnb.

For New Year’s Eve celebrations, Rome, Milan, Venice, Naples and Bologna are the top Italian destinations for foreign visitors, according to a report by the Dire news agency, using booking data from the Edreams travel website.

Most international visitors at New Year will come from Spain (24 percent), followed by France (17 percent) and Germany (14 percent), the report found.

For Italians, the top three European destinations for New Year’s Eve were Paris, Barcelona and London.

The top ten featured Milan and the southern Italian cities of Naples, Catania and Palermo.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CHRISTMAS

Where to see Italy’s most magical Christmas displays in 2022

When it comes to imaginative Christmas decorations, Italy is second to none. Here are some of our top picks for this year's most captivating exhibits.

Published: 15 December 2022 17:33 CET
Where to see Italy's most magical Christmas displays in 2022

Unofficially running from the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8th to Epiphany on January 6th, Christmas is a big deal in Italy.

You can always count on the country pulling out all the stops when it comes to Christmas decorations, with each town putting its own unique spin on seasonal displays.

Whether it’s spellbinding light shows, fantastical exhibits, or imaginative presepe nativity scenes, you’re sure to find something to delight and surprise you.

Here are some of the places you’ll find Italy’s most enchanting Christmas decorations this year.

Magical light installations

Every year Salerno’s Luci d’Artista light installation wows visitors from all over Italy and beyond. Expect sparkling trees, a blanket of bright blue stars, golden tendrils of lights suspended over the streets and even an illuminated unicorn.

If you’re anywhere near the often-overlooked Italian region of Molise, the Magia di Luci displays lighting up the town of Larino are well worth a visit, and this year there’s also an ice skating rink.

READ ALSO: Seven of Italy’s most enchanting Christmas markets in 2022

Rome’s botanical gardens are hosting the first edition of the (ticketed) Incanto di Luci exhibition featuring, among other things, a ‘stairway to the moon’.

And the northern city of Turin has its own Luci d’Artista light display, not to mention the beloved fairytale nativity scene designed by artist Emanuele Luzzati that’s been a feature of the holidays since 1997.

Giant Christmas lights

The illuminated nativity scene in Manarola in the Cinque Terre takes up 4km of hillside and features 300 life-size figures requiring more than 8km of electric cables.

Every year the exhibition is inaugurated with a torchlight procession followed by a fireworks display that attracts travellers from all around Italy.

Meanwhile Gubbio in Umbria boasts the ‘largest Christmas tree in the world’, with its fir made of lights covering the length of an entire hillside.

The tree, now in its 42nd year, is 650m high and is made up of more than 550 energy efficient LED lights.

Mesmerising light projections

Lake Como’s Città dei Balocchi (‘Toytown’) light projections enchant spectators with moving images cast onto the facades of historic buildings and churches.

This year’s Città dei Balocchi has moved from Como itself to the lakeside town of Cernobbio and its parks of Villa Erba and Villa Bernasconi.

READ ALSO: Ten words you need to know for an Italian Christmas

An ice rink, a ferris wheel, a VR ride and a train are some of the features of this year’s 29th edition of the event.

Not to be outdone, the city of Arezzo in Tuscany has its own light projections that draw crowds, along with a Christmas market with stallholders hailing from Germany, Austria and South Tyrol.

A ‘giant’ nativity scene

The Presepe Gigante di Marchetto (‘Giant nativity scene of Marchetto’) in Piedmont was founded in 1980, though by 2012 it had started attracting more visitors than could fit and so relocated to neighbouring Mosso, which hosts the exhibit today.

READ ALSO: What to do in Rome over the Christmas holidays

The scene features over 150 life-size statues of villagers in traditional clothing spread all over the village; visitors can follow a trail that ultimately leads to a stable where they’ll find the traditional nativity characters.

The exhibit was inspired by the idea of allowing children (and adults) to wander around a life-size diorama and imagine themselves as characters in the set. Admission is free and open from 10am to 10pm until January 8th.

Presepi on (and in) the water

The floating nativity scene in Cesenatico, an Adriatic port town in Emilia Romagna, is best seen after sunset.

That’s when the 50 figurines bobbing up and down on the sail boats in the canal are illuminated and come to life.

The same holds true for the underwater nativity scene in Laveno Mombello on Lago Maggiore, which only becomes fully visible when lit up at night.

The lagoon around Burano, the colourful Venetian island known for its lace, also becomes populated around Christmas with nativity figures mounted on stilts hovering just above the water’s surface.

And in Comacchio in Emilia Romagna, floating presepi can be spied under the bridges crossing the town’s canals.

‘Living’ presepi

You’ll find presepi viventi or ‘living nativity scenes’ in towns throughout Italy, with local volunteers dressing up and performing the key nativity roles.

Perhaps one of the most impressive of these is the annual presepe vivente in the Piedmont village of Dogliani Castello.

From 8.30pm on the nights of December 23rd and 24th, around 350 villagers dress up in first century garb and play the parts of blacksmiths, carpenters, shepherds and innkeepers.

READ ALSO: Six quirky Italian Christmas traditions you should know about

Street lighting is shut off and replaced with torches, and Mary and Joseph walk through the streets asking for a place to stay, leading a procession.

Another impressive presepe vivente is that of Matera’s, the distinctive cave town that has been used as a shooting location for many a film depicting ancient Jerusalem or Bethlehem.

Scale model nativities

If you prefer your nativity scenes child-sized, the presepe in Cavallermaggiore, Piedmont might be the one for you.

This set stretches over 300sqm and features a combination of figurines from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, ranging from about 30-50cm in height.

READ ALSO: The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

It’s also mechanised, with the intricately-formed characters performing tasks like spinning wool and washing clothes; visitors can wonder in and around the set to admire the moving figures up close.

And if you’re in Naples over the Christmas period, you’ll want to make sure you check out San Gregorio Armeno, a street specialising in nativity sets as well as figurines of politicians and celebrities. It’s open year-round, but particularly comes alive over the winter holidays.

 

SHOW COMMENTS