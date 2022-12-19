For members
TOURISM
TRAVEL: Italy’s most popular Christmas holiday destinations in 2022
With tourism back in full swing this winter holiday season, which parts of Italy will be welcoming the biggest crowds?
Published: 19 December 2022 16:13 CET
Naples is a favourite destination for both Italian and international tourists over the festive season. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
CHRISTMAS
Where to see Italy’s most magical Christmas displays in 2022
When it comes to imaginative Christmas decorations, Italy is second to none. Here are some of our top picks for this year's most captivating exhibits.
Published: 15 December 2022 17:33 CET
