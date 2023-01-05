For members
EXPLAINED: What will your Italian energy bills look like in 2023?
Italy’s energy regulator has now announced the latest price changes affecting bills from January. Here's what that will mean for household energy costs this year.
Published: 5 January 2023 15:28 CET
Gas bills in Itay increased by 23.3 percent on average in December 2022. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP
‘There’s not enough gas in the world’: Can Europe keep the heating on this winter?
Without Russian supplies there is simply not enough gas in the world, analysts say. The key to Europe getting through the winter will be the weather.
Published: 29 December 2022 10:40 CET
