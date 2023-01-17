For members
TRAVEL
The train routes connecting Italy to the rest of Europe in 2023
Here are some of the direct international train services you can use for travel between Italy and other European countries this year.
Published: 17 January 2023 17:11 CET
A train from Limone in Italy pulls into the station in Tende, France on December 31, 2021. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP.
For members
TOURISM
Why is Italy’s plan to charge for entry to the Pantheon so controversial?
Foreign visitors may think a fee of just two euros to see Rome's famous Pantheon is more than fair, but the suggestion of charging for entry at all has sparked anger in Italy. Silvia Marchetti explains what the controversy is about.
Published: 13 January 2023 11:39 CET
Updated: 15 January 2023 09:01 CET
Updated: 15 January 2023 09:01 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments