Cost of living: What are Italy’s best price comparison websites?

From gas and electricity prices to banking fees, the cost of living in Italy has soared over the past year with average inflation in 2022 at 8.1 percent – the highest rate since 1985.

Many households are feeling the squeeze: a recent survey from Italian consumer group AltroConsumo found that over one in three people have been using their personal savings to pay for everyday expenses.

At a time when every euro counts, we’ve put together a short list of the best price comparison websites in Italy to help you get the best possible deals.

Kelkoo

Founded in 2000, Kelkoo is one of, if not the most reliable price comparison website in Italy.

The portal features millions of products from hundreds of stores, but you’ll have no trouble finding exactly what you’re looking for thanks to the various filters and categories embedded into their search engine.

Once you’ve found the right item, all you’ll need to do is click on ‘Confronta Prezzi’ (compare prices) and see which store has the best available deal.

If one of the deals suits you, Kelkoo will redirect you to the relevant online store, where you’ll be able to complete your purchase.

Items from some of the biggest brands in the world (Apple, Sony, Nike, The North Face and many others) can be found on Kelkoo, but, if you’re more interested in the environment than you are in branded goods, you can sort through eco-friendly items in their new Kelkoo Green section.

TrovaPrezzi

For a website whose name literally means ‘find prices’, TrovaPrezzi lives up to expectations.

The portal is extremely intuitive and easy to use, and, much like its competitor Kelkoo, features millions of consumer products, from electronics to jewellery to DIY and gardening tools.

TrovaPrezzi features everything from electronics to DIY and gardening tools. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

Unlike Kelkoo though, TrovaPrezzi boasts a large promotions and discounts section where users can sort through offers from brands such as Adidas, Nike, Decathlon and Sephora.

TrovaPrezzi is also available as a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.

Idealo

Like Kelkoo and TrovaPrezzi, Idealo is an online portal that allows users to compare the prices of millions of consumer items.

Idealo isn’t quite as neatly designed and organised as its competitors, which means that finding the right category or the right product is not always as easy.

But Idealo makes up for this with the ‘Andamento prezzo’ (price trend) feature, which is available for most of their featured items.

The website visualises price fluctuations as a line graph and gives users the option to be notified when the price drops to a certain figure.

Idealo is available as a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.

PromoQui

Though it’s not exactly a price comparison website, PromoQui still bears mentioning as it allows users to browse through the discount flyers of the major physical stores in their area.

All you need to do is type your area code (CAP) or city in the top-right box and then either search for an item directly or sort the featured items by the available categories.

Upon opening a flyer, you’ll also be given the opening times and location of the relevant store.

A number of other websites (e.g., DoveConviene and VolantinoFacile) offer similar services, but PromoQui is currently the most reliable one.

SOS Tariffe

Energy prices in Italy might not be as high now as they were last year, but gas and electricity bills are still putting a great deal of pressure on residents’ finances.

SOS Tariffe allows residents to find the best energy plan for their home. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

SOS Tariffe allows you to find the most convenient energy plan for your home and save double-zero figures every year.

All you have to do is answer a number of questions on your household, your home appliances and your current gas and electricity bills.

The website will then show you a number of different energy plans and their respective providers. If you think one of the given deals might be the right fit for you, you can ask for a phone consultation or subscribe to the plan immediately.

But, SOS Tariffe doesn’t deal in energy plans alone as they offer price comparison options for a number of other services, including phone and internet bundles, bank accounts, mortgages and insurance plans.

A number of websites offer services that are in many ways similar to SOS Tariffe’s. Facile, Segugio and Confronta Conti (only for bank accounts) are all valid alternatives.

Prezzi Benzina

While it might not have the most creative of names, Prezzi Benzina (petrol prices) is a very useful tool to have if you use your car regularly.

The website allows you to quickly locate the cheapest petrol station in your area and get the best available deal.

All you have to do is select the type of fuel your vehicle runs on and enter your location. The website will do the rest.

Prezzi Benzina is also available as a mobile app.