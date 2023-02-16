For members
COST OF LIVING
Cost of living: What are Italy’s best price comparison websites?
With inflation pushing up the cost of living, people in Italy are increasingly turning to price comparison sites to help find the best deals on everything from mortgages to branded goods. Here are some of the best ones.
Published: 17 February 2023 09:28 CET
People in Italy are increasingly resorting to price comparison sites to get the best deals on everything from mortgages to branded goods. Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: How Italy has changed its building superbonus – again
The Italian government on Thursday brought in more changes to the popular ‘superbonus’ scheme. Here’s what this means for property renovations in 2023.
Published: 17 February 2023 14:17 CET
