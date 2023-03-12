Read news from:
Austria
LA BELLA VITA

La Bella Vita: Italian eating habits and the best cultural events this spring

From making the most of travel in Italy this spring to eating on an Italian schedule, weekly newsletter La Bella Vita offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like an Italian.

Published: 12 March 2023 11:00 CET
Planning to eat at an Italian restaurant? Make sure you're not too early for dinner. Photo by Stefano Vigorelli on Unsplash

La Bella Vita is our regular look at the real culture of Italy – from language to cuisine, manners to art. This new newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences in ‘My Account’ or follow the instructions in the newsletter box below.

Spring is in the air already, at least here in my corner of southern Italy. The coming warm (but not yet scorching hot) months are the ideal time to travel, whether you’re a regular visitor or have lived here for many years. I don’t know about you, but I always think it would take a couple of lifetimes to fully explore this incredibly diverse country.

There’s clearly no shortage of places to go – the question is, where first? If you’re looking for Italian travel inspiration, you could do worse than timing a trip to coincide with one of the cultural or sporting events coming up around Italy: from Sicily to the Dolomites, we’ve put together a selection of some of the most interesting fairs and festivals this spring:

Italy’s best events to catch in spring 2023

If you are travelling soon, don’t forget your umbrella as many parts of Italy can expect plenty of rain in the coming weeks. Milan in particular is known for being wet, but the positive side of this is that the city is well prepared for it and offers plenty of interesting things to do, whatever the weather. From sampling local delicacies at the Mercato Centrale to settling in with a good book at your new favourite caffè letterario, The Local’s reporter in Milan has put together a guide to making the most of a rainy day in the city: 

Seven things to do in Milan on a rainy day

What time is dinner time in Italy? If you’ve spent many summer evenings here, you’ll probably say “very late”. But like so many other things about Italian life, it really depends: on factors including which part of the country you’re in and even the time of year. If you’re planning to book a restaurant or want to invite your Italian friends or neighbours over for dinner, here’s what you can expect:

What time do people eat dinner in Italy?

An Italian family enjoying an outdoor meal. Eating habits vary around the country, but Italian mealtimes are sacred. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

One thing we can be sure about is that, whatever time each family decides on, mealtimes in Italy tend to be fixed – and meals are never to be skipped or eaten on the go. From the right places and times to eat, to the types of food that should be eaten, habits in Italy tend to be almost regimented in a way that outsiders often find surprising. Our writer Silvia Marchetti explains the logic behind Italians’ famously particular eating habits in her latest article below:

Three meals a day on schedule: Why do Italians have such fixed eating habits?

For language learners: once you’ve got some basic Italian phrases under your belt, what’s next? No doubt you’ve dutifully studied your lists of nouns and verb conjugations, but the words I found most helpful in everyday life when I first moved to Italy were of a different sort. Here’s a list of just 12 of the most useful little words that go a long way, especially if you’re not (yet) fluent.

12 of the most useful Italian words you need to know

Is there an aspect of the Italian way of life you’d like to see us write more about on The Local? Please email me at [email protected]

DISCOVER ITALY

Where to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in Italy

St Patrick's Day is coming up on March 17th. Here's a look at where to celebrate if you're in Italy.

Published: 13 March 2023 13:35 CET
Where to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in Italy

Milan

Milan has an entire week of St Patrick’s festivities planned with Ireland Week, a joint initiative by the City of Milan and the Irish embassy in Italy, which features film screenings, music and dance performances, and even a Gaelic football match.

As part of the event, the Spirit de Milan venue will host Spirit of Ireland, a three-day festival offering a combination of traditional Irish dance classes, live music concerts and Irish food experiences.

Rome

If St Patrick’s Day is more about religious observance than partying it up for you, you can attend a Lá Fhéile Pádraig mass at 10am at St Isidore’s College on March 17th.

READ ALSO: Nine of Italy’s best events to catch in spring 2023

Later the same day, the Scholars Lounge near Piazza Venezia will host 18 hours of “great Irish craic”, with five live music gigs followed by two DJ sets and free giveaways. 

On Saturday, March 18th, the Irish Club of Rome is putting on a three-course traditional Irish dinner followed by music and festivities at MONK, starting at 7pm and running till late. Tickets are €40 per person.

The Colosseum illuminated in green for St. Patrick's Day 2017.

The Colosseum illuminated in green for St. Patrick’s Day 2017. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.

Florence

Finnegan’s Pub will be celebrating St Paddy’s day with live music and a green beers and shots promotion. The merrymaking will start as early as 1pm and run through 1.30am.

Fitzpatrick’s on Via Ghibellina is hosting a week of Irish-themed events, including ‘A Taste of Ireland’ on the 15th, an Irish karaoke party on the 16th, a St Paddy’s party with a live DJ on the 17th, a performance by the Drunken Willow band on the 18th, and an ‘Irish Super Brunch’ on the 19th.

Other Florence-based Irish pubs putting on events or promotions on March 17th reportedly include JJ Cathedral, Il Trip per Tre, Michael Collins and The Old Stove.

At the Hard Rock Cafe, from 8.30 until 10.30pm, the Shamrock Dance Company will be performing on stage as patrons are served up a ‘Guinness Bacon Jam Cheeseburger’.

Bologna

Bologna will once again be hosting Irlanda in Festa, a four-day festival of live music, food and drink at Piazza Lucio Dalla from 16th-19th March; entry is free.

This year’s programme includes workshops for children, a craft market, darts tournaments, performances of Irish folk music, and a street food area for sampling Irish delicacies including steak cooked in Guinness and Bailey’s cheesecake.

