For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: How much are house prices rising in Italy?
After uncertain forecasts, Italy has recorded the biggest jump in house prices for more than a decade. Here's how the property market is changing.
Published: 20 March 2023 17:35 CET
The price of new-build homes in Italy continued to rise in 2022, while the large number of hard-to-sell older properties on the market pushed average prices down. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
For members
MONEY
KEY POINTS: The tax changes in Italy to know about in 2023
From a proposed 'flat tax' to VAT, Italy is planning a raft of changes that you should be aware of as part of longer-term reforms. Here's a quick overview.
Published: 15 March 2023 17:10 CET
Updated: 17 March 2023 09:45 CET
Updated: 17 March 2023 09:45 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments