‘Draghi effect’: Protests in Italy – but also surge in vaccine bookings after PM’s health pass announcement

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

25 July 2021
09:00 CEST

Updated
25 July 2021
10:05 CEST
Covid health passCovid-19 vaccinesMario Draghi

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
‘Draghi effect’: Protests in Italy - but also surge in vaccine bookings after PM's health pass announcement
A protester in Rome holds a placard reading 'Shit Green Pass'. Photo: Filippo Monteforte
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

25 July 2021
09:00 CEST

Updated
25 July 2021
10:05 CEST

Protests were held around Italy on Saturday after the government unveiled plans to require the health passport for entry to venues including restaurants, gyms and cinemas.

After Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday announced an expansion of the country’s health passport scheme and urged people to get vaccinated or face a new lockdown, protests were organised in dozens of towns and cities across the country.

“Better to die free than live like slaves!” read one placard held up outside Milan’s cathedral, while another in Rome’s historic centre read “Vaccines set you free” over a picture of the gates to Auschwitz.

The vast majority of protesters were not wearing masks, AFP reports.

A demonstration inside Milan’s Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall on July 24th, 2021. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

Meanwhile, online vaccination booking portals were reportedly struggling to cope with demand for appointments on Friday and Saturday due to what Italian media is calling the “Draghi effect”.

at least half a million vaccination appointments were made in the 24 hours following Draghi’s televised address, according to Italy’s coronavirus emergency commissioner.

EXPLAINED: When, where and why will you need a Covid health passport in Italy?

“Today we registered an increase in bookings ranging from +15% to +200% depending on the region. In Friuli Venezia Giulia we registered +6,000%”. Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told Italian news show Tg5 on Friday evening.

More than 100,000 appointments were booked in the regions of Lazio and Lombardy alone, Figliuolo said.

Draghi on Thursday night urged people to “get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated”, as he and Health Minister Roberto Speranza outlined plans for expanding the use of the ‘green pass’ within Italy.

Far-right group Forza Nuova leads a demonstration against the green pass in Rome on July 24th, 2021. Photo: Filippo MONTEFORTE/AFP

From August 6th, people in Italy will need the pass to enter gyms, swimming pools, museums, cinemas, theatres, sports stadiums and other public venues, including indoor seating areas at bars and restaurants.

It will serve as proof that bearers have either been vaccinated, undergone a recent negative Covid-19 test, or recovered from Covid-19.

Business owners are expected to enforce the rules or face fines of up to 1,000 euros under the decree adopted by the cabinet this week.

The government hopes the expansion of the ‘green pass’ scheme will persuade more people to book their vaccinations as health ministry data showed a recent slowdown in the number of first jabs administered.

READ ALSO:

Draghi said the scheme was also being expanded as an alternative to new restrictions and business closures as the number of new cases recorded in the country has spiked.

”The use of vaccine certificates is needed to keep the economy open,” Draghi said,

He said the alternative to the green pass and more vaccination would be the return of health restrictions, stating: “No vaccines mean a new lockdown”.

Draghi also had strong words for anyone encouraging others to avoid getting vaccinated, saying: “An invitation not to get vaccinated is an invitation to die, or to let others die.”

READ ALSO:  How big is Italy’s anti-vax movement really?

Protesters walk past a restaurant in Milan. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

Piedmont regional governor Alberto Cirio said the government’s anouncement “had the effect of doubling the requests for vaccinations.”

“Every hour on our portal we’re registering double the number compared to the average of the previous days,” he told news agency Ansa.

Vice-President of the Lombardy Region Letizia Moratti wrote on Twitter on Friday that “participation in the vaccination campaign is growing, yesterday about 49,000 citizens signed up. To meet these new requests, an additional 100,000 new appointments will be made available for first doses from today until the end of August ”

Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing populist League party, got vaccinated on Friday according to Italian media reports.

Similar measures announced in France by President Emmanuel Macron last week sparked protests, but also dramatically increased the number of vaccination bookings.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

EXPLAINED: When, where and why will you need a Covid health passport in Italy?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: When, where and why will you need a Covid health passport in Italy?

‘No vaccines mean a new lockdown’: Italian PM slams anti-vax comments as he unveils plan to avoid new restrictions

‘No vaccines mean a new lockdown’: Italian PM slams anti-vax comments as he unveils plan to avoid new restrictions

UPDATE: Italy makes Covid ‘green pass’ mandatory for restaurants, gyms, cinemas and more

UPDATE: Italy makes Covid ‘green pass’ mandatory for restaurants, gyms, cinemas and more

Italian government to make decision on Covid ‘green pass’ expansion as new cases rise

Italian government to make decision on Covid ‘green pass’ expansion as new cases rise

‘The vaccine works’: Covid cases are 10 times lower in those vaccinated, says Italy’s health institute

Covid-19: Italy prepares to expand ‘green pass’ scheme as new cases rise

How big is Italy’s anti-vax movement – and will it stop mandatory Covid vaccines for teachers?

Over half of Italy is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19