Italy has been using the so-called green pass since June, though to date its main purpose was to allow vaccinated or tested travellers to enter without having to quarantine. It was also required in a small number of circumstances in Italy, including attending a wedding reception or visiting a nursing home.

But this week, the Italian government announced that it would significantly expand the use of the health passport within Italy.

READ ALSO: Italy makes Covid ‘green pass’ mandatory for restaurants, gyms, cinemas and more

The new rules, unveiled on July 22nd, mean that visitors are likely to need the certificate long after they’ve crossed the border.

With the change set to coincide with Italy’s peak time for tourists, here’s what to expect if you’re planning a trip to Italy this summer.

What is Italy’s Covid-19 ‘green pass’?

The certificazione verde is available to anyone who has been vaccinated in Italy, including those who have only had the first of two doses.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months or who tested negative for the coronavirus within the past 48 hours can also claim it.

The certificate comes in a standard format with a scannable QR code, and can either be saved on a smartphone in digital format or printed out as a hard copy.

Where will you need it?

Many businesses, leisure venues and cultural sites in Italy will soon be required to ask their customers to show a health pass before they’re allowed to enter.

The list includes many sites that typically attract tourists, such as museums, galleries, theatres, cinemas, sports stadiums, theme parks, indoor swimming pools, spas, and indoor seating areas at bars and restaurants.

Failing to check the pass can earn both customers and venues a fine from €400 to €1,000, while businesses that repeatedly break the rules risk being forced to close for up to ten days.

However, the green pass is not required for domestic travel on public transport, long-distance trains or flights within Italy.

When do the new rules come into force?

The change takes effect from Friday, August 6th.

Until then, Italy’s current green pass rules will continue to apply, with the certificate only required at Italy’s international borders, wedding receptions, certain large public events such as trade fairs or sports competitions, or when visiting someone in a care home.

Can tourists get a green pass?

The Italian version of the green pass is only for people who were vaccinated, recovered or tested in Italy. If that’s you, find out exactly how to claim it here.

If you got your shots, tests or treatment elsewhere, it depends on the country.

If it is within the European Union, things are straightforward: you don’t need the Italian green pass since each member state’s certificates are mutually recognised everywhere in the EU. In other words, you should get your own country’s equivalent – the pass sanitaire in France, Impfpass in Germany, certificado COVID digital de la UE in Spain, or any other EU version – and use it when visiting Italy just the same as you would at home.

EU countries also recognise certificates from non-members that are part of the Schengen Zone, which means that health passports from Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are equally valid in Italy.

Outside the EU, it gets more complicated. At the border, Italy accepts vaccination certificates, tests results and medical certificates of recovery from the United States, Canada or Japan.

That includes paper vaccination cards from the US bearing the CDC logo.

However, it’s not yet clear whether these documents will be accepted at venues within Italy once the green pass is more widely required.

As for the United Kingdom, Italy does not currently have an agreement to recognise vaccinations performed in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland (and likewise the UK does not recognise shots given in Italy).

Nor has Italy agreed to accept vaccination certificates from any other non-EU country, apart from the ones mentioned above.

There are rumours in the Italian press that a recognition scheme is in the works, specifically for Italian citizens who were vaccinated overseas, but no details have been confirmed so far.

Some other EU or Schengen countries do allow people vaccinated outside the bloc to convert their vaccination certificates into a local pass that can then be used throughout the EU and Schengen Zone, notably France and Switzerland (though Switzerland does not recognise AstraZeneca vaccinations unless they took place in the EU).

Click to find out how you could potentially convert your non-EU proof of vaccination in France or in Switzerland – and bear in mind that some travellers have told The Local they were not able to complete the process.

Travellers who were vaccinated outside the EU do have one sure-fire route to access the Italian health pass: by getting a coronavirus test in Italy. Find out how to get tested in Italy here, and learn how to download the green pass using your test number here.

Remember that passes obtained via testing are only valid for 48 hours. The Italian government has promised to cap the price of swab tests in pharmacies and from other private providers throughout the summer, from August until September 30th, to reduce the financial burden on people who find themselves having to get tested repeatedly.