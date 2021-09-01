Italy’s ’green pass’ becomes compulsory on long-distance public transport from Wednesday

Starting September 1st, Italy’s coronavirus ‘green pass’ health certificate is now obligatory for passengers on some forms of public transport, including long-distance trains, domestic flights and ferries.

Under the new decree law, school and university staff will need the pass in the new school year, as will university students.

The certificate has already been required since early August to enter cinemas, museums and indoor sports venues, or to eat indoors at restaurants.

READ ALSO: Q&A: Your questions answered about Italy’s Covid health pass

The health certificate proves bearers have either been vaccinated with at least one dose, have recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months, or have tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

The Italian interior ministry ordered police checks to be strengthened at train stations, ports and airports across the country from Tuesday night after anti-vaccine protesters said they planned to disrupt the public transport network, Rai reports.

The leader of Italy’s neo-fascist Forza Nuova group, which is among those organising protests against the health pass and Covid-19 vaccines, told the Adnkronos news agency: “We will be in all stations to block departing trains” on September 1st.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said there will be ‘zero tolerance’ for anyone found guilty of trying to interrupt a public service, which is a crime in Italy, while trade unions stated that “anyone who decides to interrupt services, in the name of the freedom to not get vaccinated, will not have our support”.

So far no major disruption or delays have been reported.

Photo: Piero CRUCIATTI/AFP

What are the new rules?

The pass will now be required when boarding domestic flights and ferries as well as international services. It will not be a requirement on city buses or other forms of local public transport.

All passengers on high-speed train services (Le Frecce and Italo) and on Intercity services will also need to show a ‘green pass’.

The pass will be verified on board the train along with tickets, reports Italian news agency Ansa.

“In the event that the traveller does not show the pass or it turns out to be invalid, the traveller is invited to move to an area reserved for passengers without a green pass and will have to get off at the next stop,” Ansa writes.

The Strait of Messina ferry route, which connects Sicily with mainland Italy, is considered a local public transport route and is exempted from the requirement, according to the Italian news site Avvenire.

Children under 12 are exempt from the ‘green pass’ requirement.