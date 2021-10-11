Analysis: What’s behind Italy’s anti-vax protests and neo-fascist violence?

On Saturday, thousands of protestors demonstrated in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo against incoming coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Italian government, leading to clashes with the police in which 38 officers were injured.

Members of Forza Nuova who took part in the demonstrations broke into and occupied the headquarters of the CGIL trade union federation, smashing up the premises.

12 Forza Nuova leaders were subsequently arrested, and some parties are now calling for the party to be disbanded.

How big was the protest and where did it come from?

From October 15th, all workers across the public and private sectors in Italy will be required to produce a Covid-19 health certificate or ‘green pass’ to be able to enter the workplace.

The requirement had already been in place since September 1st for schoolteachers and university staff, as well as for anyone wanting to use long-distance public transport; and the certificate has been required since August 6th to enter most cultural, entertainment and leisure venues in the country.

The green pass proves bearers have either been vaccinated with at least one dose, have recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months, or have tested negative in the previous 48 hours (for rapid antigen tests) or 72 hours (for molecular PCR tests).

This means that workers can always refuse the vaccine and opt for testing instead. But coronavirus tests have never been free in Italy, and those who wish to remain unvaccinated must pay for one every two to three days.

With 8.4 million people who are eligible for a Covid shot in Italy still unvaccinated, and just days to go until the new rules kick in, it’s likely these most committed holdouts who made up the bulk of the crowd demonstrating over the weekend.

Anti-green pass protesters demonstrate in Rome before the event descends into violence on October 9, 2021. Tiziana FABI / AFP

An estimated 10,000 people attended the protest, according to the news daily Corriere della Sera, making it one of the largest protests Italy has seen over coronavirus restrictions.

Previous demonstrations around the country – including one led by Forza Nuova in Rome July – attracted just a few hundred protestors. One of the largest, held at the Piazza del Popolo in June, drew 1,000 demonstrators.

Who are Forza Nuova and how are they involved?

Formed in 1997, Forza Nuova demands an abortion ban, a total end to immigration, and the repeal of hate speech laws.

It has never achieved a score of even 0.5 percent at any election, even when allied with other far-right groups.

Most recently, the group has been involved in several protests against the expansion of Italy’s green pass system.

It’s unclear how many of Saturday’s protesters were aligned with the party, but the demonstrators were reportedly bussed in from all over the country, with at least 56 minivans, five coaches, and numerous other motor vehicles identified by police currently reviewing security footage.

In a raid last month, police reportedly found batons, smoke bombs, and ‘No Pass’ banners in the home of Forza Nuova Rome leader Giuliano Castellino and other figures high up in the party.

“Tonight we’ll take Rome,” Castellino is reported to have shouted before leading a charge on Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Council of Ministers and the official residence of the Italian prime minister.

While police prevented rioters from reaching Palazzo Chigi using water cannon and tear gas, video footage appeared to show a small number of officers overwhelmed by a violent mob outside the CGIL building.

CGIL, the Italian General Confederation of Labour, was formed by agreement between the anti-fascist socialists, communists, and Christian democrats in the “Pact of Rome” of June 1944.

Forza Nuova Rome leader Giuliano Castellino gives a thumb to a riot policeman during clashes in central Rome on October 9, 2021. Tiziana FABI / AFP

Castellino is now under house arrest with an electronic tag and a five-year DASPO (a ban on attending sporting events, usually used against football hooligans). “For me this is a medal, I’ll continue the fight,” he’s reported to have said.

Among the other other Forza Nuova leaders arrested are the group’s national head Roberto Fiore and the restauranteur Biagio Passaro, leader of the IoApro (“I open”) movement against coronavirus lockdowns, reports the national broadcaster Rai.

What happens next?

Two separate investigations into the riots in the capital have already been opened by prosecutors, Italian media reported.

On Monday the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) presented a motion in parliament calling on Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s administration to dissolve Forza Nuova and all other fascist-inspired political movements in the country.

“We hope that all genuinely democratic political forces will sign… The time has come to put an end to ambiguities regarding fascism,” PD said in a statement.

Palazzo Chigi has issued a statement saying that rules on protests must be tightened in the wake of Saturday’s clashes.

The institution has said that demonstrations should only be permitted after a rigorous risk assessment, “to demonstrate that the State exists and intervenes to counter the violent, to crush extremism and the initiatives of those who aim to create tension and instability,” reports Corriere della Sera.

And Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has called for a national committee on security and order to analyse what went wrong and assess how police and intelligence apparatuses can prevent such a situation from arising again, according to the newspaper.