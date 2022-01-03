What changes about life in Italy in January 2022

Public holidays – Sadly we didn’t get an extra day off work for January 1st, New Year’s Day, this year as it fell on a Saturday and Italy doesn’t carry public holidays forward to weekdays. Monday, January 3rd, is a normal working day here.

But we do get a holiday on Thursday, January 6th, for Epiphany: this is a big day in overwhelmingly Catholic Italy. It means a day off work for adults and more presents for children, this time delivered by Befana, an old woman usually depicted as a friendly, broomstick-wielding witch, in a tradition similar to that in Spain where they go mad for the Three Kings.

Sales – If you’re waiting impatiently for Italy’s winter sales, you’ll need to check the rules on their start (and end) dates in your region of Italy. Every local authority restricts sales to certain periods of the year.

This time, Sicily is first to begin the sales from January 2nd, and Valle d’Aosta starts on January 3rd. The rest of Italy allows sales to start on January 5th, and they go on until late February or early March in most parts of the country. Find more details here.

Schools go back – Italy’s school students go back to class on January 10th, with classes in some regions resuming earlier, on the 7th.

There had been speculation that the return to school could be delayed in order to cut Covid infection rates, but the government has said it will do everything possible to prevent this from happening.

Further health measures for schools could be brought in by the 10th , however, as the Italian government is set to meet on Wednesday January 5th to discuss ways to combat the surging number of cases in Italy.

Keep up with the latest news on Italy’s coronavirus health measures here.

Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Green pass becomes vaccine pass – From January 10th, Italy will place more stringent restrictions on the unvaccinated, effectively barring them from hotels, gyms, restaurants and even public transport.

Italy’s ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass – which shows proof of vaccination status or recovery from Covid-19 – is already required to access many places previously accessible to the unvaccinated via a negative Covid test, but the upcoming change means it will be needed for many aspects of daily life.

So far the government has stopped short of mandating proof of vaccination for access to all workplaces, or for all over-18s, as has long been discussed.

CALENDAR: When do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change?

A mandate is still being discussed, however, as doctors continue to report that the majority of people in intensive care in Italy are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The government is meeting in the first week of January to discuss further restrictions after already announcing two new decrees in as many weeks.

More ‘yellow’ zones – Italy began 2022 with coronavirus cases at an all-time high. As hospitals come under renewed pressure in many areas, the Italian government has now put a total of 11 regions and autonomous provinces on the moderate-risk ‘yellow’ list.

From Monday, January 3rd, this list includes the Lombardy (around Milan), Lazio (around Rome) Piedmont, and Sicily. Read more here.

Energy prices rise – There’s bad financial news at the start of 2022 as utility bills rise steeply again for families and businesses, despite government efforts to limit price increases

From January 1st electricity bills will be 55 percent higher and gas bills 41 percent, energy regulator Arera confirmed, even with the government allocating almost 4 billion euros in the new budget to soften the blow to consumers.

READ ALSO: Rising energy prices: How to save money on your bills in Italy

This is expected to mean the average household in Italy will see energy costs rise by at least 1,200 euros over the course of 2022, according to many estimates – and that’s without taking into account any future price rises, as Italy’s energy rates are reassessed every quarter.

Find our advice on keeping your bills down in Italy here. And if you’re looking at a switch to solar energy at home, here’s what you need to know about installing photovoltaic panels on your property in Italy.

Photo: Eric PIERMONT /AFP

Limit on cash payments – The latest of Italy’s measures to combat tax evasion, a new lower limit for cash payments comes in from January 1st. The maximum amount for cash payments made either to businesses or individuals is lowered from 2,000 euros to 1,000.

Amounts higher than that must now legally be made by traceable means, such as by bank transfer or debit card.

Family allowance – From January 1st, Italy’s various ‘baby bonuses’ will be replaced by a new single universal child benefit, known as L’assegno unico e universale.

Families in Italy can submit applications for the new single universal child benefit from this date, with payments to begin from March 1st 2022.

The measure was included in Italy’s 2022 budget alongside tax and pension reforms and tax break extensions.

Find out more about how people living in Italy are affected by the new budget in 2022 here.