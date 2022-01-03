What changes about life in Italy in January 2022

<p><b>Public holidays </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">– Sadly we didn't get an extra day off work for </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">January 1st, New Year’s Day, this year as it fell on a Saturday and Italy doesn't carry public holidays forward to weekdays. Monday, January 3rd, is a normal working day here. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But we do get a holiday on </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thursday, January 6th, for <strong>Epiphany</strong>: this is a big day in overwhelmingly Catholic Italy. It means a day off work for adults and more presents for children, this time delivered by Befana, an old woman usually depicted as a friendly, broomstick-wielding witch, in a tradition similar to</span> that<span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Spain where <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20200105/why-spain-loves-the-three-kings-more-than-santa/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">they go mad for the Three Kings</a>.</span></p><p><b>Sales</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> – If you’re waiting impatiently for Italy’s winter sales, you’ll need to check the rules on their start (and end) dates in your region of Italy. Every local authority restricts sales to certain periods of the year. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This time, Sicily is first to begin the sales from January 2nd, and Valle d'Aosta starts on January 3rd. The rest of Italy allows sales to start on January 5th, and they go on until late February or early March in most parts of the country. Find more details </span><a href="https://www.federazionemodaitalia.it/saldi-invernali-2022-toscana-approva-data-di-avvio-al-5-gennaio-data-unitaria-e-lobiettivo-delle-regioni/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><b>Schools go back</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> – Italy’s school students go back to class on January 10th, with classes in some regions resuming earlier, on the 7th.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There had been speculation that the return to school could be delayed in order to cut Covid infection rates, but the government has said it will do everything possible to prevent this from happening.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Further health measures for schools could be brought in by the 10th , however, as the Italian government is set to meet on Wednesday January 5th to discuss ways to combat the surging number of cases in Italy.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Keep up with the latest news on Italy's coronavirus health measures <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/covid-19-rules/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-655291" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/covid-school-2.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP</span></div><p><b>Green pass becomes vaccine pass</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> – <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211227/calendar-when-do-italys-covid-19-rules-change/">From January 10th</a>, Italy will place more stringent restrictions on the unvaccinated, effectively barring them from hotels, gyms, restaurants and even public transport.</span></p><p>Italy’s ‘reinforced’ or 'super' green pass – which shows proof of vaccination status or recovery from Covid-19 – is already required to access many places previously accessible to the unvaccinated via a negative Covid test, but the upcoming change means it will be needed for many aspects of daily life.</p><p>So far the government has stopped short of mandating proof of vaccination for access to all workplaces, or for all over-18s, as has long been discussed.</p><p><strong>CALENDAR: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211227/calendar-when-do-italys-covid-19-rules-change/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">When do Italy's Covid-19 rules change?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A mandate is still being discussed, however, as doctors continue to report that the majority of people in intensive care in Italy are not vaccinated against Covid-19. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The government is meeting in the first week of January to discuss further restrictions after already <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211230/italy-announces-new-covid-quarantine-and-green-pass-rules-as-cases-surge/">announcing two new decrees</a> in as many weeks.</span></p><p><b>More ‘yellow’ zones</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> - Italy began 2022 with coronavirus cases at an all-time high. As hospitals come under renewed pressure in many areas, the Italian government has now put a total of 11 regions and autonomous provinces on the moderate-risk ‘yellow’ list.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From Monday, January 3rd, this list includes the Lombardy (around Milan), Lazio (around Rome) Piedmont, and Sicily. Read more <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220103/covid-19-four-more-italian-regions-become-yellow-zones-from-monday/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</span></p><p><b>Energy prices rise</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> - There's bad financial news at the start of 2022 as </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211231/italys-energy-bills-set-for-record-rise-from-january/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">utility bills rise steeply again</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for families and businesses, despite government efforts to limit price increases</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From January 1st electricity bills will be 55 percent higher and gas bills 41 percent, energy regulator Arera confirmed, even with the government allocating almost 4 billion euros in the </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211231/explained-what-will-italys-new-budget-mean-for-you-in-2022/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">new budget</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to soften the blow to consumers.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210930/rising-energy-prices-how-to-save-money-on-your-bills-in-italy/">Rising energy prices: How to save money on your bills in Italy</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is expected to mean the average household in Italy will see energy costs rise by at least 1,200 euros over the course of 2022, according to many estimates - and that's without taking into account any future price rises, as Italy's energy rates are reassessed every quarter.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Find our advice on keeping your bills down in Italy </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210930/rising-energy-prices-how-to-save-money-on-your-bills-in-italy/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. And if you’re looking at a switch to solar energy at home, here’s what you need to know about </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210929/what-you-need-to-know-about-installing-solar-panels-in-your-home-in-italy/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">installing photovoltaic panels</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on your property in Italy.</span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-656822" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/000_9N77AX.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="421" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Photo: Eric PIERMONT</span><span style="font-size: 10pt;">/AFP</span></div><p><b>Limit on cash payments</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> - The latest of Italy’s measures to combat tax evasion, a new lower limit for cash payments comes in from January 1st. The maximum amount for cash payments made either to businesses or individuals is lowered from 2,000 euros to 1,000. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Amounts higher than that must now legally be made by traceable means, such as by bank transfer or debit card.</span></p><p><b>Family allowance </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">- </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">From January 1st, Italy’s various ‘baby bonuses’ will be replaced by a </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211231/families-eligible-for-italys-single-universal-allowance-from-january/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">new </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">single universal child benefit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, known as </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">L’assegno unico e universale</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Families in Italy can submit applications for the new single universal child benefit </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">from this date, with payments to begin from March 1st 2022.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The measure was included in Italy’s 2022 budget alongside tax and pension reforms and tax break extensions.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Find out more about how people living in Italy are affected by the new budget in 2022 </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211231/explained-what-will-italys-new-budget-mean-for-you-in-2022/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
