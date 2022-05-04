Read news from:
How you can claim Italy’s €200 worker and pensioner bonus

Italy has announced a one-off bonus of €200 for certain groups of workers and pensioners in its latest set of financial measures to offset rising living costs. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 4 May 2022 12:25 CEST
How workers and pensioners in Italy can claim a €200 bonus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

As part of Italy’s new financial package to lessen the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, the authorities are offering a one-off payment of €200 to workers and pensioners.

Approved on Monday, prime minister Mario Draghi announced the benefit, along with other moves to curb the hike in living costs, such as extending energy bill discounts, cutting petrol excise duty and rolling on the deadline to claim Italy’s popular ‘superbonus 110’.

Reportedly worth around €14 billion in total, the stimulus package “will fight the higher cost of living” and is “a temporary situation”, according to Draghi.

Based on the government press release of the, as yet unpublished, new decree law and Italian media reports, here’s what you need to know about the €200 cash boost.

What is the €200 bonus?

The new aid introduced by the government is expected to be paid between June and July, and in real terms will mean a net increase of €200 in your pension or pay packet.

Those who have an income of under €35,000 can claim the bonus, which the authorities expect will affect some 28 million Italians.

The €200 bonus has faced criticism since its announcement, with trade union leaders saying it doesn’t go far enough or keep in line with rising inflation or living costs.

“Two hundred euros is better than nothing but it doesn’t solve the problem,” said trade union CGIL leader Maurizio Landini.

“It is not acceptable that employees and pensions are taxed more than financial income,” he added.

The opinion is echoed by the president of Italian employers’ federation, Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, who instead is calling for a reduction in taxes and social welfare contributions on salaries.

“We have already experimented with the bonus policy, it does not work, we need structural measures,” he reportedly said.

For now, however, the government has turned to a one-off bonus payment instead of reducing the tax wedge. 

Who can claim the bonus?

Workers – both employed and self-employed – as well as pensioners can claim the bonus, as long as their annual income is below the €35,000 threshold.

How can you claim?

You don’t have to submit a document to claim the bonus or officially request it. If you’re eligible, you should receive the cash bonus directly in your pay packet or pension by July.

Authorities are reportedly still working out the details on how it will be distributed, including for how self-employed workers can claim the aid.

Luigi Sbarra, general secretary of the trade union CISL, said, “technical work needs to be done immediately”.

The Local will continue to update this article when more details are available.

Italy extends energy bill discount and petrol tax cuts

The Italian authorities have outlined how they plan to lessen the impacts of the ongoing war in Ukraine, from extending energy bill discounts to cuts on fuel excise duties.

Published: 3 May 2022 16:16 CEST
Italy extends energy bill discount and petrol tax cuts

Italy approved a much-awaited set of financial measures on Monday to curb the soaring cost of living driven by energy and fuel price hikes.

The stimulus package drawn up by Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi is aimed at combatting the knock-on effects of the conflict in Ukraine, reportedly worth around 14 billion euros – double what was previously budgeted for.

Energy bill payers will be able to take advantage of a government discount on gas and electricity bills for a further three months, as the government has extended the current ‘Social bonus for electricity and gas’ or ‘Bonus sociale energia elettrica e gas’ to the third quarter of 2022.

Energy bills have soared over the past year fuelled by the surging cost of gas imports, hitting a record in January. This has only been made worse since Russia invaded Ukraine, as Italy is more dependent on Russian imports of natural gas for energy than most of its European neighbours and produces very little of it within the country.

In response, Italian authorities passed a new law in March for the second quarter of the year, aimed at lowering utility bills for those on lower incomes.

The bonus’s eligibility criteria had also been amended so that all homeowners with an ‘ISEE’, an indicator of household wealth, (Indicatore della Situazione Economica Equivalente) lower than €12,000 can benefit from the energy bill discount.

That marked an increase on the previous ISEE limit of around €8,000, meaning more bill payers can offset their energy bills – now, until September 2022.

The government has also extended its previous cuts to fuel excise duties to July 8th. The move had been introduced in late March to put a brake on soaring pump prices, when petrol surged to highs of over €2 per litre.

In this case, the excise duty will fall to “zero euros per cubic metre” and there will be a reduction in VAT to 5 percent – previously 22 percent – while a cut to the price of methane is also expected.

The financial moves are included in the government’s new energy and investment decree (decreto energia e investimenti), which is yet to be published in its final version.

Draghi said the package is intended to “protect the purchasing power of families and the most vulnerable, and companies’ production capacity”.

“The measures will fight the higher cost of living. The price spiral depends on a large part on the cost of energy,” he added.

“And that means that is a temporary situation which has to be confronted with exceptional instruments.”

Also included in the upcoming decree is a cash bonus of €200 for around 28 million Italians with annual earnings of less than €35,000 for both workers and pensioners, in a bid to curb the rising cost of living.

In other measures, Italian authorities extended the building ‘superbonus 110’, to give homeowners more time to claim government aid for delayed renovation works.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the Italian government has already set aside some €15.5 billion for various economic relief measures. With the latest round of financial help, the country is expected to inject a total of two percentage points of GDP into the economy by the end of 2022.

