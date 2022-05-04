How you can claim Italy’s €200 worker and pensioner bonus

As part of Italy’s new financial package to lessen the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, the authorities are offering a one-off payment of €200 to workers and pensioners.

Approved on Monday, prime minister Mario Draghi announced the benefit, along with other moves to curb the hike in living costs, such as extending energy bill discounts, cutting petrol excise duty and rolling on the deadline to claim Italy’s popular ‘superbonus 110’.

Reportedly worth around €14 billion in total, the stimulus package “will fight the higher cost of living” and is “a temporary situation”, according to Draghi.

Based on the government press release of the, as yet unpublished, new decree law and Italian media reports, here’s what you need to know about the €200 cash boost.

What is the €200 bonus?

The new aid introduced by the government is expected to be paid between June and July, and in real terms will mean a net increase of €200 in your pension or pay packet.

Those who have an income of under €35,000 can claim the bonus, which the authorities expect will affect some 28 million Italians.

The €200 bonus has faced criticism since its announcement, with trade union leaders saying it doesn’t go far enough or keep in line with rising inflation or living costs.

“Two hundred euros is better than nothing but it doesn’t solve the problem,” said trade union CGIL leader Maurizio Landini.

“It is not acceptable that employees and pensions are taxed more than financial income,” he added.

The opinion is echoed by the president of Italian employers’ federation, Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, who instead is calling for a reduction in taxes and social welfare contributions on salaries.

“We have already experimented with the bonus policy, it does not work, we need structural measures,” he reportedly said.

For now, however, the government has turned to a one-off bonus payment instead of reducing the tax wedge.

Who can claim the bonus?

Workers – both employed and self-employed – as well as pensioners can claim the bonus, as long as their annual income is below the €35,000 threshold.

How can you claim?

You don’t have to submit a document to claim the bonus or officially request it. If you’re eligible, you should receive the cash bonus directly in your pay packet or pension by July.

Authorities are reportedly still working out the details on how it will be distributed, including for how self-employed workers can claim the aid.

Luigi Sbarra, general secretary of the trade union CISL, said, “technical work needs to be done immediately”.

The Local will continue to update this article when more details are available.