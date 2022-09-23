For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
What will a right-wing election victory mean for abortion rights in Italy?
The right-wing parties poised to win Italy’s upcoming general elections have a history of denouncing abortion. Could a new conservative government threaten reproductive rights in Italy?
Published: 23 September 2022 10:12 CEST
Updated: 23 September 2022 11:17 CEST
Updated: 23 September 2022 11:17 CEST
Anti-abortion activists hold a sign reading "God, fatherland, family, what a wonderful life" at a 2019 march in Verona, which the League-run council has declared a “pro-life city”. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments