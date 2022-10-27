For members
MILAN
Moving to Italy: How much does it really cost to live in Milan?
Milan is one of the most popular Italian cities for foreigners to move to, but it's also among the most expensive. We take a look at how much you'll need to live in the northern city.
Published: 27 October 2022 12:21 CEST
Milan is one of the most popular Italian cities among foreign nationals. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
ENERGY
Lights off and home working: Milan’s new energy-saving plan for winter
Milan’s mayor has unveiled new measures to save energy including switching street lights off earlier and closing some government offices on Fridays.
Published: 14 October 2022 16:17 CEST
Updated: 14 October 2022 17:19 CEST
