Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LA BELLA VITA

La Bella Vita: Pasta, coffee, and the signs you’re becoming Italian

From how your eating habits become more Italian (without you even realising it) to the best ways to prepare and drink coffee, our new weekly newsletter La Bella Vita offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like an Italian.

Published: 21 January 2023 10:03 CET
La Bella Vita: Pasta, coffee, and the signs you're becoming Italian
Moving to Italy often means a different lifestyle - and changing habits. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

La Bella Vita is our regular look at the real culture of Italy – from language to cuisine, manners to art. This new newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences in ‘My Account’ or follow the instructions in the newsletter box below.

The longer you spend in Italy, the more you might find yourself adapting to Italian culture in ways you didn’t expect. For Brits like me, that might mean swapping your tea with milk for black espresso. For Americans it could be that your tastebuds have slowly become less accustomed to spicy foods (good tacos are, sadly, hard to find in Italy). And you’ve heard all about the tomatoes, but are you eating more lentils yet?

Once you find yourself eating pasta on an almost daily basis and reacting to the idea of fast food with a heartfelt ‘che schifo!’ you’ll know there’s really no going back. These are just some of the eating and drinking habits you might see change over time:

17 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in Italy

With all that pasta in mind, if you want to make sure your favourite recipe is executed in truly flawless Italian style we’ve got some expert advice on nailing the technique for saucing all of your pasta dishes correctly every time – and there’s more to it than you might expect.

Ask an Italian: How do you sauce pasta properly?

And then there’s the coffee. Whether you prefer yours from an espresso machine or the iconic stovetop moka coffee pot – personally I find it hard to pick a favourite – everyone who’s spent even a short time in Italy knows there’s an art to preparing and drinking coffee all’italiana

This rich tradition comes with a set of rules and norms that can be hard to navigate if you weren’t born in the country, so here’s our complete guide to where, when and how to drink coffee like a true Italian.

Where, when and how to drink coffee like an Italian

A shot of dark, velvety coffee is more than just a quick caffeine hit: Italy’s espresso is a prized social and cultural ritual the country considers a part of its national heritage. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

The weather has taken a turn for the worse this week and many parts of northern Italy are experiencing freezing temperatures and snow. It sounds obvious now, but before I moved to Italy I didn’t realise just how bitterly cold it gets, and my first winter in Tuscany was a bit of a shock. Luckily, Italians from around the peninsula share a love of talking – or complaining – about cold and wet weather so there were plenty of people ready to commiserate.

Here are ten Italian phrases you can throw into your weather-related conversations during these chilly days:

Ten phrases to talk about cold and wet weather in Italian

And have you noticed how some Italian translations of English-language film titles bear very little resemblance to the original? I first realised this when an Italian friend told me how they always watched something called ‘Mamma ho perso l’aereo’ at Christmas, and described the plot, which sounded identical to that of Home Alone…

From the very literal to the improbable, here’s a non-exhaustive list of our favourite Italian movie title translations.

Puns and plot spoilers: How English movie titles are translated into Italian

Remember if you’d like to have this weekly newsletter sent straight to your inbox you can sign up for it via Newsletter preferences in “My Account”.

Is there an aspect of the Italian way of life you’d like to see us write more about on The Local? Please email me at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Gina Lollobrigida: Five of the Italian icon’s most famous films

Here are five movie classics starring Italy's iconic Hollywood actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died on Monday, January 16th.

Published: 16 January 2023 16:59 CET
Gina Lollobrigida: Five of the Italian icon's most famous films

‘Bread, Love and Dreams’ (1953)

Lollobrigida shot to stardom in this neo-realist comedy as a feisty, knockout peasant girl who attracts the attentions of a womanising older police chief (Vittorio De Sica) while herself holding a torch for one of his young officers.

Lollobrigida’s star was born the minute she entered the action, riding side saddle on a donkey with a coquettish smile.

Of all her films it was her favourite. “It fits me like a glove, the character,” she told The New York Times in an interview years later. “It’s very full of fire. Was like me.”

READ ALSO: Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

‘Beat the Devil’ (1953)

In 1953, Lollobrigida made her Hollywood breakthrough in John Huston’s enjoyable caper about a bunch of crooks waiting in an Italian port town to board a steamer to east Africa, where they hope to make a fortune in uranium.

She plays the temptress wife of an American soldier of fortune played by Humphrey Bogart in the film, which was shot on the Amalfi Coast.

Truman Capote wrote the screenplay for the feature, which Huston turned into a spoof of “The Maltese Falcon”, his earlier noirish flick starring Bogart.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida stands next to a car during the 44th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 11, 1991.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida stands next to a car during the 44th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 11, 1991. Photo by Jacques DEMARTHON and Gerard JULIEN / AFP.

‘Trapeze’ (1956)

Lollobrigida joined Britain’s Carol Reed for this circus romp with Tony Curtis and Burt Lancaster, which was a hit at the US box office.

Shot in Paris, the film involving a troupe of competitive acrobats, with Lollobrigida as an ambitious but not-so-talented trapeze artist, scooped prizes at the Berlin film festival.

READ ALSO: Hollywood honours Italian screen star Gina Lollobrigida

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ (1956)

As Gypsy dancer Esmeralda in this lush colour adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, Lollobrigida starred opposite Anthony Quinn’s hunchback Quasimodo.

Directed by French director Jean Delannoy with a mostly French-speaking cast, Lollobrigida enchanted in a red flowing dress with a dagger in her belt.

The film was a big hit among Paris crowds and in the United States.

A keen sculptor, Lollobrigida studied the art in Rome and exhibited her work internationally, including in Paris where she unveiled a five-metre-high (16-foot-high) bronze Esmeralda in 2003.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian film star dubbed the ‘world’s most beautiful woman’

Lollobrigida arrives at the 69th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2012 at Venice Lido.

Lollobrigida arrives at the 69th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2012 at Venice Lido. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP.
‘Buona Sera, Mrs Campbell’ (1968)

Picking up a Golden Globe film nomination for this comic role, Lollobrigida played a single mother attracting the interest of three soldiers vying to pay her child support.

Veteran US critic Roger Ebert praised Lollobrigida’s performance, “projecting the kind of innocence that is necessary if the situation isn’t going to seem vulgar”.

For her performance she won Italy’s top award, a David di Donatello.

SHOW COMMENTS