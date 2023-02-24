Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

What changes about life in Italy in March 2023

From the end of Italy’s winter sales to a building superbonus deadline, here’s what people living in Italy can expect next month.

Published: 24 February 2023 11:56 CET
Official state celebrations in Rome
A number of official ceremonies will take place around Italy on the Day of National Unity, which falls on March 17th. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Last chance to pick up a bargain in Italy’s winter sales

The end dates of Italy’s winter sales vary from region to region, but most businesses around the country will close the saldi season at some point in March. 

The exact end dates of each region’s saldi invernali can be found HERE.

During Italy’s winter and summer sales, shops apply discounts that generally hover between 20 and 30 percent but can climb as high as 70 percent.

International Women’s Day

March 8th is International Women’s Day (or Festa della Donna in Italian) and, while it’s not an official national holiday in Italy, it’s widely recognised in the form of small-scale celebrations, marches and demonstrations all around the country.

You can also expect to see Italian florists work overtime on the day as, according to a uniquely Italian tradition, men will gift the women in their families with yellow mimosa flowers.

Yellow mimosa flowers in Italy

On International Women’s Day, Italian men will gift the women in their families with yellow mimosa flowers. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The mimose were chosen in 1946 as the symbol of the Festa della Donna because, in the words of late women’s rights activist Teresa Montagnani, “they were the flowers that partisans gave to female couriers” and were “reminiscent of the fight in the mountains”. 

Italy’s Day of National Unity

Though it isn’t an official holiday, which means you won’t get time off work, March 17th is one of the most patriotic days of the year as Italy celebrates the Day of National Unity (or Giornata dell’Unità Nazionale).

March 17th is in many respects the country’s birthday as the Kingdom of Italy was officially founded on March 17th, 1861. Before then, the peninsula was split into rival states and regions which had regularly changed hands, allegiances and boundaries over the centuries. 

Official ceremonies are held every year to mark the occasion, including the laying of a laurel wreath before the Altare della Patria monument in Rome and various commemorations held by the graves of the most important figures in recent Italian history.

Local displays of patriotism will also mark the occasion, with residents generally hanging Italian flags from their windows.

Father’s Day

While most countries in the world, including English-speaking ones, celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, Italy does so on March 19th. 

That’s because March 19th corresponds to the Feast of Saint Joseph – the patron of family men according to Catholic tradition. 

Father and son walk hand in hand

Unlike English-speaking countries, Italy celebrates Father’s Day on March 19th. Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Father’s Day stopped being a public holiday in Italy in 1977 but it’s still celebrated today as Italian children give their fathers small gifts and families eat homemade sweets known as dolci di San Giuseppe.

Start of spring

The spring equinox, which falls on March 20th this year, will mark the first day of astronomical spring in the northern hemisphere.

After the equinox – which, scientifically speaking, is the moment when the sun appears directly above the earth’s equator – daylight will gradually increase up until the summer solstice on June 21st.

Clocks go forward

Italy will make the switch to Daylight Savings Time (also known as summer time, or ora legale in Italian) in the early hours of Sunday, March 26th. 

Clocks will jump forward by one hour at 2am, meaning a lost hour of sleep that night but one more hour of sunlight from then on.

While the EU voted in 2019 to scrap Daylight Savings Time (DST) by 2021, Covid, Brexit and an intra-EU stalemate all delayed the move, which means the switch will go ahead once again this March for all EU states.

Superbonus 110 deadline

Italy’s popular building superbonus underwent major changes last January, with the maximum available rebate dropping from 110 percent to 90 percent of the cost of renovation works. 

But those renovating independent or single-family homes will still be eligible for a full, 110-percent rebate up until March 31st as long as they can demonstrate that at least 30 percent of the planned work had been completed by September 30th 2022. 

Worker overseeing construction work

People renovating independent or single-family homes will be eligible for a 110-percent superbonus rebate up until March 31st. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

To do so, homeowners will need to provide a certificate known as Work Progress Status (Stato Avanzamento Lavori, SAL), which must be compiled and signed by the construction manager.

In order to claim the full rebate, all planned renovation works and all relevant payments will have to be completed by March 31st. 

Tax amnesty 

Tax debts of under 1,000 euros incurred between 2000 and 2015 will be automatically written off as of March 31st, 2023.

Italy’s tax amnesty, however, will not apply to administrative sanctions, including Highway Code violations. 

Find further information on the Italian tax agency’s website.

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week?

From Milan Fashion Week to a Rome whisky festival, here’s what to expect in Italy this week.

Published: 20 February 2023 09:58 CET
Monday

Eight-hour rail strike in Lombardy

Rail passengers in and around the Lombardy region may be affected by a strike during the day on Monday, February 20th. 

The Trenitalia rail company warned customers that some Eurocity services might be cancelled. Interregional Frecce and Intercity services should not be affected by the strike, it said.

For further information see Trenitalia’s website.

Tuesday

Italian parliament to vote on fuel decree

Italy’s MPs are set to vote on Tuesday, February 21st, on controversial new rules for petrol stations which have already triggered protests.

If approved, the rules will require all gas stations to display average fuel prices next to their own rates, with fines as high as 2,000 euros if they don’t comply.

The bill was drafted in early January, when the government blamed speculation for a sharp rise in fuel prices and said the new rules would protect consumers.

But petrol station operators said the bill was part of a deliberate “criminalisation campaign” from the government and held a 48-hour petrol station strike in late January.

Italian parliament

Italian MPs will vote on new transparency rules for petrol stations on Tuesday. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Milan Fashion Week

The Milan Fashion Week will kick off on Tuesday, February 21st. 

Some 165 events will take place over the course of seven days, with the major Italian high-fashion brands (Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, etc.) all displaying their new collections in the country’s fashion capital.

This year’s fashion week won’t be without controversy as Italian designer Stella Jean chose to boycott the show due to a persistent lack of recognition for designers of colour. 

Shrove Tuesday and the end of Carnival

Shrove Tuesday (known as martedi grasso in Italy) falls on February 21st this year.

This date, which marks the last day before the Christian period of Lent, will officially put an end to Carnival celebrations across Italy.

The Venice Carnival will bow out with the last performance of its main show, Original Signs, and a party till late set within the city’s iconic Arsenal (the former seat of the Venetian navy).

A masked reveller wearing a traditional carnival costume in Venice.

Venice’s Carnival ends on February 21st. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP

Wednesday

Bigoli pasta festival in Mantova

The 173rd edition of the Bigolada (bigoli pasta festival) will take place in Castel D’Ario, Mantova, on the first day of Lent, which falls on Wednesday, February 22nd from 10am to 6pm.

The event will feature live music and an eating challenge: the first person to finish a large portion of bigoli and anchovies will be crowned Re bìgol (king bigolo) or Regina Sardèla (queen anchovy).

The Bigolada dates back to March 1848 and is one of the most beloved cultural events in the area.  

Friday

Concert in honour of mafia victims in Sicily

A concert to honour mafia victims will be held in the Selinunte Archaeological Park, on Sicily’s south-western coast, on Friday, February 24th. 

The event, which was organised by Sicilian-born pianist Sade Mangiaracina earlier this month, will see some of the biggest names in Italian music (Simona Molinari, Chiara Galiazzo and La Rappresentante di Lista among others) take the stage to make a stand against organised crime.  

Selinunte lies just south of Castelvetrano, the hometown of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who was apprehended by Italian police on January 16th after spending 30 years on the run. 

Access to Friday’s concert will be free of charge. The event is scheduled to start at 6pm.

A view of one of the five temples centered on an acropolis in Selinunte, an ancient Greek city, seen on August 14, 2017, in Mazara del Vallo, on the south-western coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

Selinunte lies just south of Castelvetrano, the hometown of recently-captured mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP).

Weekend

Whisky festival in Rome

The eleventh edition of Rome’s whisky festival will start on Saturday, February 25th. 

The two-day event will take place at the Salone delle Fontane, in the city’s Eur district, and will offer whisky fans sampling experiences, mixology lessons and guest talks. 

See the official website for tickets and information here.

