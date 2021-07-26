EXPLAINED: How to get the ‘green pass’ without an authorisation code

Italy’s extended Covid health pass scheme was announced on July 22nd and is set to come into force in under two weeks, from August 6th.

From then on, it will be mandatory to show the health certificate (certificazione verde in Italian) to be able to enter many venues and cultural sites in Italy, including indoor seating areas at bars and restaurants, museums, galleries, theatres, cinemas, sports stadiums, theme parks, indoor swimming pools and spas.

Previously mainly intended for quarantine-free travel throughout the EU, it will soon be a necessary document to be able to do most activities in Italy.

It won’t, however, be required for domestic travel on public transport, long-distance trains or flights within Italy.

For those eligible, there has been increased concern about how to obtain Italy’s green pass, with many people and readers of The Local reporting that they didn’t receive a text message or email with the authorisation code that enables you to retrieve the certificate.

Here’s an overview of how you can download the green pass if you don’t have a code – or have lost it.

Note that the Italian version of the green certificate is only available to people who were vaccinated, tested or recovered from Covid-19 in Italy.

If you do have a code, click here for the process.

If you’re looking for information on how people vaccinated in the US can access Italy’s ‘green pass’, see here.

If you were vaccinated in the UK, Italy does not currently have an agreement to recognise vaccinations performed in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland (and likewise the UK does not recognise shots given in Italy).

(Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)

Where to start

Details of the digital pass can be viewed on the Italian government’s certificazione verde website at www.dgc.gov.it.

It shows proof via a scannable QR code that the holder has either been vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 (within the previous six months), or recently tested negative for the virus.

The certificates are available in Italian as well as English, French or German.

According to Italy’s plans for the expanded green pass, people who have had their first dose and not yet fully vaccinated are able to access it.

The website states that the health certificate is automatically generated by the national DGC platform 12 days after the first vaccination and is valid from the 15th day after it was administered until the date of the second dose.

This is also true for the 15-day single-dose vaccine.

In the case of needing two shots, the certificate will be provided within 24 – 48 hours following the second dose and will be valid for nine months.

The official website states that, once the certificate is available to download or access, you should – in theory – receive an SMS or email (at the number or address you provided on your vaccine registration form) containing an authentication code and further instructions.

(Photo: Pau BARRENA / AFP)

This code, together with your tessera sanitaria (health card) details, allows you to get the pass on the DGC website www.dgc.gov.it or on the Immuni contact-tracing app.

What if you never received a text or email with the code?

If you have only had one dose and have not received the code, there does seem to be a way to access the certificate.

The Local’s writers found that on logging in to the official website or apps using an electronic ID, the certificate was in fact available for download.

The system can only be accessed without the missing ‘authorisation code’, however, if you have a digital identity document: either the SPID digital ID or an electronic ID card (CIE).

You would not be able to log in without the code just using your tessera sanitaria (health card).

To log in, go to either the official website login page, or use the IO public administration app or the Immuni contact-tracing app.

What if I don’t have SPID or CIE?

Without these digital ID documents, you revert to needing the code and this is where you can get stuck.

Thousands of citizens who have not received a text message or an email with the code, or have simply lost it, are complaining about accessing their green pass and are struggling to get through to the health pass hotline number 1500, reported Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

One man in Lombardy is double vaccinated but is unable to download the green pass, as his regional services card (which comprises health care, tax code and European health insurance) has expired.

To deal with such obstacles, the Italian government activated the code retrieval helpline on July 12th and if you can’t get through, you can email [email protected].

If contacting the authorities, you’ll need your tax code, the date of vaccination, the date of the negative swab or the date of the first positive swab in the case of recovered patients, plus the email address where you want to receive the code to download the pass.

However, if that doesn’t work or there’s no response, you can go to the pharmacy, to your doctor or to the vaccination centre where you received your vaccination to re-enter your data in order to generate a code, if it hadn’t been in the first place.

Italian media have also reported that there will soon be a dedicated section on the DGC platform to obtain the code in case of problems, although the government has so far made no announcements as to when this will be available.

Find further details on the green pass official website (currently only available in Italian).

For more information about the current coronavirus situation and health measures in Italy please see the Health Ministry’s website (in English).