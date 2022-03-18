Read news from:
How the rules for travel from Italy to the UK change from Friday

If you're planning on travelling to the UK from Italy this Easter, here's everything you need to know about the UK government's eased rule changes that come into force on Friday March 18th.

Published: 18 March 2022 15:15 CET
The UK is dropping all Covid travel restrictions, but what does that means if you're travelling to or from Italy? Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

All Covid entry restrictions to the UK will be dropped from March 18th, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Monday.

What does this mean for travel from Italy?

This means that from 4am on March 18th, no one entering the UK from Italy or any other country needs to take any Covid tests or even complete a passenger locator form.

The changes apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, meaning that those in Italy who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to take pre-departure tests or a day 2 post-arrival test.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s travel rules changed in March

This is good news for those planning on travelling back home to the UK to see friends or family over the Easter break, with travel hopefully set to be as easy as it was before the pandemic began. 

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place for any longer than necessary, which we’re delivering on today – providing more welcome news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays.

I look forward to continuing to work with the travel sector and partners around the world to keep international travel moving”.

Mask mandates in the UK are also changing. From Wednesday March 16th, the UK’s biggest airport London Heathrow has said that while mask-wearing is still encouraged, it will no longer be mandatory. Airlines British Airways, Tui, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic have also stated that they will drop mask rules under certain circumstances. 

However, masks are still required on planes if you’re flying into Wales or Scotland. 

Jason Mahoney, BA’s chief operating officer, said: “From Wednesday March 16th, customers will only be required to wear a face-covering on board our flights if the destination they’re travelling to requires it,” which suggests that they will still likely be required when returning to Italy, but perhaps not when travelling to the UK.

If in doubt, it’s best to bring a mask as you will definitely still need them in the airports in Italy.

The move comes as part of the UK government’s Living with Covid plan, which saw them drop all restrictions within the country at the end of February 2022. The UK has also been steadily lifting its entry requirements since the new year, dropping both the need for the pre-departure tests and the Day 2 Covid tests for vaccinated travellers. 

While the tourism industry and airline officials have applauded the move, doctors, as well as leaders in Scotland and Wales have expressed their concern over the UK government’s plans. 

What are the requirements for travelling from the UK to Italy?

While the UK is removing all its travel restrictions, there are still some restrictions in place for those travelling to Italy.

At the beginning of March, Italy updated its rules for arrivals to mean just one of the following documents is now required for all non-EU arrivals: a vaccination certificate, certificate of recovery or a negative test result.

Therefore vaccinated and recovered travellers from the UK won’t need to get tested as well for travel to Italy.

It also means unvaccinated travellers will be able to enter Italy with just proof of a negative test.

Everyone travelling into Italy, regardless of where they reside or their vaccination or recovery status, must complete a digital passenger locator form (dPLF) – find the instructions and download link here.

READ ALSO: How to use Italy’s Covid passenger locator form for travel

Once in the country, visitors should also be aware that Italy requires proof of vaccination or recovery for entry to almost all venues and services under its ‘green pass’ health certificate system.

Tourists will be able to enter hotels and restaurants with just a negative test result from April, before all health pass requirements are set to be scrapped in May.

Find out more about how the Italian green pass rules currently apply to visitors here.

For further details about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian health ministry website (available in English).

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

