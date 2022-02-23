For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: How Italy’s travel rules change in March
As Italy has announced it will ease Covid travel rules for non-EU arrivals from March, here's a closer look at how the travel rules are set to change.
Published: 23 February 2022 13:14 CET
Italy has relaxed its Covid restrictions for international travellers, opening up tourism. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
TRAVEL: Italy to ease Covid rules for non-EU arrivals on March 1st
Italy will no longer require travellers to show both proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid and a negative test result, the health minister said on Tuesday.
Published: 22 February 2022 17:50 CET
Italy has changed its travel rules following an EU recommendation on use of the health pass system. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments