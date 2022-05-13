For members
MONEY
How to get a discount on the cost of solar panels for your Italian property
Solar panels are an understandably popular choice in Italy, and if you're thinking of installing them on your own home there's funding available to help lower the cost. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 13 May 2022 15:01 CEST
More ways to cover the cost of installing solar panels on your property in Italy. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
For members
PROPERTY
How bargain homes made one Italian town €100 million in two years
After Sambuca di Sicilia became the poster child for Italy's one-euro homes project, local authorities say the town's fortunes have turned around as the area is now enjoying a 'Renaissance'.
Published: 29 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:12 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments