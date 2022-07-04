Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

What is Italy doing to fight rising cost of everyday goods?

The level of inflation in Italy reached 8 percent in June so what products are getting more expensive in the country and what measures are being taken by the Italian government to keep prices down?

Published: 4 July 2022 11:51 CEST
Italians are seeing higher prices in supermarkets. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Italy’s national statistics institute Istat has estimated inflation for June 2022 will hit 8 percent, up from the 6.8 percent in May, a record in the country that hasn’t seen such a spike in prices since January 1986.

“All of us in the government have the task of killing the inflation monster”, Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta said in an interview with the Quotidiano Nazionale on Sunday.

The minister said that the government is pushing for a price cap on gas and oil prices and calls for a “European agreement now” to regulate limits.

Any measures to create a ceiling for prices would need to follow European regulations, and EU countries must agree on them before members implement limits on fuel prices.

A major issue with rising prices is that wages lose their value, Brunetta explained. As a result, Italians can now buy fewer things with the same salary as one year ago.

Worker’s unions are looking to adjust collective agreements for wage readjustments, while companies fear that simply increasing salaries could prolong the crisis, Brunetta said.

What is the government doing to combat inflation?

The minister said then that the government is proposing a reduction in taxes incurred in workers’ wages to increase purchasing power without overburdening the employers.

He added authorities are also looking into “targeted and selective interventions”, including extending social benefits to low-income people.

Among the measures and proposals, he mentioned the targeted €200 bonus for Italian households to help with utility bills.

The payments were announced in May alongside other government measures to offset the soaring cost of living, such as extending energy bill discounts and rolling on the deadline to claim Italy’s popular ‘super bonus 110’.

Pension amounts will also be reevaluated and adjusted for inflation more often and at higher rates, the minister said – the same with severance payments. He didn’t give further details, though.

Where can the increases be seen more dramatically?

Italy’s statistics institute says that “several types of products” have had price increases in the country, according to a press release. The main increase (48.7 percent year on year) can be seen in “energy goods”, such as fuel and gas.

Food in Italy is also more expensive, both unprocessed food (9.6 percent increase) such as fruits and vegetables, and processed food (up by 8.2 percent). Recreational, cultural, and personal care services are also more expensive, up 5 percent compared to June 2021.

The institute says that the highest increases can be seen in housing, water, electricity and fuel supply. Or essential goods and living conditions for Italian households.

As fuel prices soar worldwide, Italians also see an increase in transport costs. The third sector with the most dramatic increases is food and beverage products, according to the institute report.

PROPERTY

PROPERTY: Is this the end of Italy’s building ‘superbonus’?

As state funds for Italy's popular building 'superbonus' have already been exhausted, Italian authorities are reportedly considering halting any further extensions to the discount scheme.

Published: 30 June 2022 16:29 CEST
The Italian government is considering yet more changes for Italy’s so-called building ‘superbonus 110‘, as the allocated budget for the building incentive has already been exceeded, while renovation projects continue to wait in a queue.

According to the latest data from ENEA (Italy’s national agency for new technologies, energy and sustainable economic development), the approximately €33.3 billion that was earmarked for the scheme until 2025 has already gone over by some €400 million.

That makes a total of €33.7 million in claims up until May 31st, 2022.

This means that not only have the Superbonus funds run out, they have also been claimed in excess, potentially meaning that the government could ask for the money back.

In the two years since it was introduced, the building discount scheme has given homeowners the chance to claim a tax deduction of up to 110 percent of the cost of renovation work.

Building jobs covered by the bonus are related to making energy-efficiency upgrades and reducing seismic risk, with the aim of kickstarting Italy’s post-pandemic economic recovery and its construction sector.

The credit transfer system is hampering accessing Italy’s ‘superbonus 110’. Photo by Guilherme Cunha on Unsplash

But the scheme has been beset with delays due to a raft of reasons, including its popularity creating soaring demand, supply chain issues, fraudulent claims, multiple changes to its rules and regulations and a blocking to the credit transfer system – that is, the way people access the government funds to pay for the building work.

These setbacks have caused some homeowners to abandon their plans altogether, or have left many in the middle of works concerned about whether they’ll able to finish their renovation projects in time.

Despite the changes and blockages, however, the bonus has in some way been heralded as a success, considering the vast amount of claims already made.

But what does that mean for those still stuck in the process with works waiting to start or not yet completed?

Property owners who have benefited in part from the subsidies for building renovation work could see their construction site stopped and their funding demanded back, as construction companies are unable to collect the credit.

Although no official government statement has yet been made, Italian media reports indicate that, after its latest extension, the authorities don’t intend to roll on the scheme any further beyond 2022 for owners of single family homes.

There have been multiple deadline extensions for this category of property in response to ongoing delays, but the government has ruled out any further lengthening to the current timeframe, reported Il Sole 24 Ore.

As things stand, single unit home owners have until September 30th to complete 30 percent of the overall works, with a final deadline of December 31st, 2022 for all renovations to be completed.

Without further financing and an unblocking of the credit system, those carrying out renovation jobs could find themselves with stalled construction sites, half-finished homes or having to give any claimed money back.

Claiming Italy’s superbonus has been mired by delays and bureaucracy. Photo by Laughing Cynic on Unsplash

The risk to both companies and individuals has prompted criticism from various sectors, as jobs, futures and a continuing stock of energy inefficient houses hang in the balance.

“If the government wants the death of the superbonus, it should come and say so… knowing that it is telling companies to go bankrupt,” stated the president of the Productive Businesses Commission, Martina Nardi.

Earlier this month, the CNA (Confederazione Nazionale dell’Artigianato e della Piccola e Media Impresa), which represents Italian small business owners, said some 33,000 businesses are at risk of bankruptcy due to blockages.

Calls to unblock the credit transfer system and overcome the stalemate continue as impending deadlines cause increasing alarm and frustration.

Opening up the credit transfer system would allow construction companies to convert their credit into liquidity, that is, actual money, and thereby complete works already started.

The National Confederation of Craftsmen and Small and Medium Enterprises has spoken of difficulties on the part of “thousands of companies in the construction sector that are unable to transfer tax credits linked to bonuses for the redevelopment of buildings due to the freezing of the market”.

In other words, projects continue to face blockages until building companies can be sure that they’ll receive the money they were granted.

In an open letter to Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi, one architect described the situation as an “almost unprecedented liquidity crisis” that is pushing the country to “the brink of the deepest economic and social crisis ever seen and managed”.

“It has been two years of tribulation, this we can say today, that have turned genius into monstrosity due to the constant changes, corrections and adjustments that keep everyone in suspense,” wrote Daniele Menichini.

The government has been criticised for doing the opposite of what they stated with the superbonus, instead causing further economic downturn. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP

“The situation that is looming at this time is of uncertainty and insecurity, in which society will hit a wall because of the blocked credits and the blocking of all those projects that were about to start,” he added.

While the government has expressed no intention to refinance the scheme beyond 2022 for single family homes, a glimmer of hope remains via an opening up of credit in a further expected amendment to the superbonus.

Easing the bottleneck would ensure that at least the projects that will meet the 2022 deadlines can be financed and completed.

To do this, the government is reportedly considering extending the ability to obtain credit to other parties besides banks, such as construction companies themselves. In doing so, it removes one extra bureaucratic hurdle and would unlock the current standstill due to many banks no longer buying credit.

The question of how the authorities will foot the bill for the already overrun budget still remains, with some reports suggesting an extra financial boost from the government will be needed until the end of 2022.

Other possibilities point towards allowing firms to carry over their credit surpluses until next year, to overcome the obligation to offset the credit this year.

Meanwhile, some categories of building have until 2025 to claim state funds with declining amounts available each year, but the future financing of which still isn’t clear.

The Local will continue to provide updates on this.

