POLITICS
The five biggest challenges facing Italy’s new hard-right government
With Giorgia Meloni set to become the next Italian prime minister, here's a look at the most pressing issues her government will face and how it could deal with them.
Published: 27 September 2022 14:47 CEST
League leader Matteo Salvini and Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni fought and won the election campaign together and must now form a government - but can they tackle Italy’s most pressing issues? Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Italy announces final election results as right-wing wins clear majority
Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote in Sunday's elections and her right-wing coalition secured a clear majority in parliament, final results showed on Tuesday.
Published: 27 September 2022 12:21 CEST
