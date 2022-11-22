For members
HEALTH
Key points: What you should know if you need to see a doctor in Italy
Sooner or later, every foreign national in Italy will have to make an appointment to see a doctor. Here are the key things to know.
Published: 22 November 2022 12:50 CET
Making an appointment with an Italian GP can be quite tricky, especially if you’re not acquainted with how the Italian public healthcare system works. Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP
LIVING IN ITALY
Charming or boring – What do Italians think of life in the old town?
Most towns in Italy have a pretty 'centro storico', or old town centre, full of charm and history. But there are plenty of reasons why Italians don't want to live there, says Silvia Marchetti
Published: 17 November 2022 16:41 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments