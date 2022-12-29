For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What changes in Italy in January 2023
From changes to the building superbonus to winter sales, here’s a look at the important dates to come next month if you live in Italy.
Published: 29 December 2022 13:55 CET
Many Italians choose to spend the first days of the new year in the mountains. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
Everything that changes in Italy in 2023
From energy and property prices to the changing 'superbonus', here's a look at what people living in Italy can expect next year.
Published: 20 December 2022 16:45 CET
Updated: 24 December 2022 14:59 CET
