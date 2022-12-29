Read news from:
What changes in Italy in January 2023

From changes to the building superbonus to winter sales, here’s a look at the important dates to come next month if you live in Italy.

Published: 29 December 2022 13:55 CET
Ski resort in Italy
Many Italians choose to spend the first days of the new year in the mountains. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

New Year’s Day

Unlike New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day (primo dell’anno) is a public holiday in Italy. Sadly though, residents will get no extra day off as January 1st falls on a Sunday. 

READ ALSO: Calendar: How to make the most of Italy’s public holidays in 2023 

As for local traditions, there isn’t much in the way of celebrations on the day, as most Italians prefer to do all of their partying on New Year’s Eve (capodanno) and get some rest the following day. 

For those enjoying long holidays, New Year’s Day is generally the perfect time to travel to a location in the mountains and enjoy a settimana bianca.

Major changes to building superbonus

Italy’s popular ‘superbonus 110’, which offers homeowners a tax deduction of up to 110 percent of the cost of renovation work, has been extended into 2023 – albeit in a reduced form.

Under Italy’s new budget bill, as of January 1st the maximum available rebate will drop from 110 to 90 percent and the scheme will exclude many of those who were previously eligible to claim.

Find more details about changes planned for the superbonus HERE.

Several other bonuses and tax breaks will be extended into the new year under Italy’s 2023 budget. Read more about those HERE.

Builders on rooftop

Italy’s superbonus will offer a 90-percent rebate in 2023, down by 20 percent compared to 2022. Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP

The return of Serie A

After a lengthy break due to the Qatar World Cup, which saw Messi’s Argentina triumph over France in the final, the Italian Serie A will resume on Wednesday, January 4th.

Inter Milan v Napoli is set to be the highlight of matchday 16 as the nerazzurri will try stop Napoli’s 11-game winning streak and claw their way back into the title race.

Winter sales

Italy’s saldi invernali are by far the favourite time of the year for shoppers as businesses from all over the country apply generous discounts to their merchandise.

The start and end dates of Italy’s winter sales vary from region to region, though most places tend to start on January 5th, the day before Epiphany, and finish in early March.

The exact dates for your region can be found HERE

It’s worth noting that shops participating in the saldi are required to display both the original and discounted prices, so you’ll know exactly how much of a bargain you’re getting.

People walking by a clothes shop in Italy

Winter sales start on January 5th in most Italian regions. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Epiphany

Epiphany, which is when, according to Catholic tradition, the Wise Men reached the manger sheltering Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, is a public holiday in Italy. 

And, as January 6th falls on a Friday this year, all residents will enjoy a three-day weekend. 

But, while some locals may refer to the long weekend as the ‘Epiphany bridge’ (ponte dell’Epifania), others may call it the ‘ponte della Befana’ (Befana’s bridge).

READ ALSO: Italian expression of the day: ‘Fare il ponte’

That’s because January 6th is also the day when residents celebrate ‘La Befana’, a good witch who, according to popular folklore, visits the houses of all Italian children the night before the holiday, filling their socks with candy and other presents if they’ve been good or lumps of sweet coal if they’ve been bad.

La Befana is a beloved character in Italy but celebrations on the day are generally bittersweet as the January 6th recurrence marks the end of the holiday season, with most people going back to work on the first working day following the date (January 9th this year).

Schools go back

Epiphany will also mark the end of Italy’s winter school break.

Pupils in Tuscany, Lombardy, Sardinia, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Trento and Bolzano will begrudgingly filing back into their classrooms on Saturday, January 7th. 

In all other Italian regions, children will go back to school on Monday, January 9th. 

It’ll be a long time before Italian pupils can enjoy another school break, with the next holiday in early April (Easter).

World Pizza Day

Though we doubt anyone needs much encouragement to choose pizza for dinner, World Pizza Day, falling on Tuesday, January 17th, will be the perfect occasion to indulge once more.

January 17th has been International Pizza Day since 2017, when ‘the traditional craft of the Neapolitan pizza-maker’ was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Am Italian pizza being prepared

Italian residents will celebrate World Pizza Day on January 17th. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Should you be wondering why January 17th was chosen as ‘Pizza Day’ in the first place, that’s because it is the day when Italians celebrate Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of pizzaioli (pizza-makers).

The past two editions of Pizza Day were limited by Covid restrictions, but this year you can expect plenty of events, especially in the world’s pizza capital, Naples.

Everything that changes in Italy in 2023

From energy and property prices to the changing 'superbonus', here's a look at what people living in Italy can expect next year.

Published: 20 December 2022 16:45 CET
Updated: 24 December 2022 14:59 CET
Covid rules

Covid rules

Italy’s few remaining Covid-19 health measures are set to be further relaxed, if not scrapped altogether, in the new year.

Planned changes include scrapping the requirement for infected people to test negative to exit quarantine following the five-day isolation period and reducing the ‘self-surveillance’ masking period for close contacts from ten to five days.

READ ALSO: How Italy plans to scrap remaining Covid rules by New Year

The revised rules would also end the requirement for all visitors to hospitals and care homes to show a ‘green pass’ health certificate proving vaccination against Covid-19 or a recent negative test result.

The amendments have been passed by the Senate and are awaiting final approval from the lower house of parliament before New Year’s Eve.

Italy’s 2023 budget

Italy’s budget law for 2023 is also yet to be finalised. The government continues to debate amendments though the final text must be ready by the end of the year.

Key measures include raising the salary ceiling for freelancers who can benefit from a 15 percent tax rate from €65,000 to €85,000; limiting unemployment payments to seven months; and slighting reducing the retirement age.

READ ALSO: EU approves Italy’s 2023 budget despite tax evasion concerns

The government wanted to scrap a requirement for businesses to accept card payments for transactions worth less than €60, but this plan has since been scrapped.

You can read more on the budget and what it means for you here – bear in mind the plans are still subject to change.

Economy expectations

It’s not a cheerful picture as we enter 2023, as Italy’s economy is expected to slow down significantly. Italy’s national statistics agency Istat predicts 0.4 percent GDP growth for the year, down from 3.9 percent in 2022.

Credit ratings agency Fitch meanwhile predicts GDP growth of -0.1 percent for Italy – though this was revised up from a previous forecast of -0.7 percent.

Domestic demand is expected to be the driving force behind the economy, with foreign demand providing a net negative contribution.

A slight growth in Italy’s employment rate of 0.5 percent is foreseen for 2023, down from 4.3 percent in 2022.

Inflation is also expected to slow down over the coming year – though the timing and speed of the deceleration is still uncertain.

Property prices

Italy’s property market grew in 2021 and 2022 after years of stagnation. But with soaring inflation and a worsening cost of living crisis, will this trend continue in 2023?

Italy’s housing market is expected to experience modest growth next year, albeit at a slower rate than in 2022, according to forecasts including the most recent one from research institute Scenari Immobiliari.

Factors putting the brakes on growth include the soaring cost of living eroding households’ purchasing power, rising mortgage interest rates, and a shrinking economy.

And some financial aid measures introduced under previous governments to promote home ownership – such as a bonus for first-time buyers under the age of 36 – will come to an end by the start of next year.

Read more about the predictions for Italy’s property market in 2023 HERE.

Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Building ‘superbonus’

Italy’s popular ‘superbonus 110’, which offers homeowners the chance to claim a tax deduction of up to 110 percent of the cost of renovation work, has been extended into 2023 – albeit in a reduced form.

READ ALSO: Who can claim Italy’s building superbonus in 2023?

Under plans outlined by the government, from January the maximum available rebate will drop from 110 to 90 percent, and the scheme will exclude many of those who were previously eligible to claim.

You can read more about the precise changes planned for the bonus HERE.

Italy also has a number of other ‘bonuses’ and tax breaks available for everything from solar panels to new furniture, but until the 2023 budget is finalised it won’t be known exactly which of these funds will still be available to claim next year, or under which terms.

Energy crisis

In response to the soaring cost of energy due to the knock-on effect of the war in Ukraine, the Italian government has provided energy discounts which, according to the current draft budget, it plans to extend into the next year.

These measures are primarily aimed at helping businesses and families on especially low incomes, meaning the majority of households will not be eligible for help with rising bills.

The new budget is expected to provide energy aid measures for families with an ISEE of up to 15,000 euros, with funds available until the end of at least March 2023.

Gas bills in Italy have risen by 93 percent over the past two years, according to consumer group Assoutenti. Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD / Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP

Meanwhile, it’s not yet known exactly what will happen with electricity and gas prices from January.

For Italian energy customers it will depend on several factors, mainly the wholesale cost of raw materials used for energy production, which remain high at the moment.

READ ALSO: Heating homes: What are Italy’s rules on using fires and wood-burners?

There’s also the European Commission’s proposed EU-wide limit on the price of gas, which is likely to be set at between 200 and 220 euros per megawatt hour, significantly lower than the August record (which exceeded 300 euros per mw/h) but higher than current market rate (around 130 euros per mw/h).

This price cap has yet to be agreed between member states at the time of writing, but if finalised by early 2023 such a measure could protect some households’ bills if prices soar again.

Meanwhile, electricity prices for some customers in Italy on a fixed-rate tariff will depend on rates set by Italy’s energy price regulator, Arera.

By the beginning of January, Arera is expected to announced its latest changes in rates for electricity (covering the first quarter of 2023) and the new price of gas (for the current month of December)

The update is expected to bring a slight drop in the price of electricity, which currently exceeds 50 cents per kw/h for fixed-rate customers.

Driving licence extension for British residents?

At the moment there’s still no news on the situation for Italy’s British residents regarding the recognition of driving licences in 2023.

Unless an agreement is reached or the current grace period is extended, British driving licence holders who are resident in Italy face the prospect of no longer being able to legally drive on Italian roads from December 31st, 2022 under post-Brexit changes.

READ ALSO: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?

UK driving licence holders in Italy are holding out for a deal to be reached before New Year or, more likely, another eleventh-hour extension to the grace period around Christmastime.

Read our most recent update on the situation HERE. The Local will continue to publish any news on this issue in our Brexit-related news section here.

Vintage Italian Fiat and Vespa motorcycle

Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Public holidays

Italy gets a good number of public holidays, but they sometimes fall on a weekend.

This means Italy can have ‘good’ holiday years, with more opportunities for long weekends, and ‘bad’ ones, with few extra days off work (at least, if you work Monday to Friday).

While 2022 wasn’t a particularly good year in this respect, as four public holidays fell on a weekend, 2023 has a few more opportunities for breaks throughout the year..

Here are the dates to plan for next year.

EU travel dates to watch out for

Finally, there are two bits of EU travel news to keep in mind next year.

Firstly, from May 2023 border controls will be implemented in May 2023  in the EEA countries (EU plus Norway and Iceland), which could cause issues for non-EU citizens visiting the EEA countries.

The EES (‘Entry and Exit System’) means automated passport scans at EU external borders, which will increase security and tighten up controls of the 90-day rule – you can find a full explanation of how they work HERE.

The European Commission told The Local that EES does not apply for non-EU citizens who are living in Italy, meaning residents should not use the automated gates but should go to a manned gate and present their passport and residency papers together.

And EU-wide rules on Covid travel certificates are due to expire on June 30th, unless they’re extended. More on Covid travel certificates here.

READ ALSO: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Italy

So, there’s clearly a lot to keep an eye on in 2023. We’ll be following the latest updates on all of these topics and more at The Local over the next year, and as always please get in touch if you have any questions about issues affecting your life in Italy.

