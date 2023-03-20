For members
DRIVING
Americans in Italy: What to know about planned changes to EU driving licence rules
The EU is proposing changes to its rules on swapping driving licences, which could be good news for many Americans in Italy - here's what you need to know.
Published: 20 March 2023 16:14 CET
Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP
DRIVING
How to avoid car hire scams in Italy
Car hire scams exist in Italy as much as anywhere else, but a few precautions will lower your chances of being hit with unfair charges on your next trip.
Published: 14 March 2023 09:47 CET
Updated: 18 March 2023 13:39 CET
