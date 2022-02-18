For members
Freelance or employee: Which is the best way to work in Italy?
Wondering how you can secure work in Italy? We weigh up the pros and cons of going self-employed or being on the payroll.
Published: 18 February 2022 10:08 CET
The city of Milan is the top destination for foreigners looking for work in Italy. Photo by Ouael Ben Salah on Unsplash
How British citizens can retire to Italy after Brexit
Retiring to Italy is a dream for many people, but Brits now face more bureaucratic hurdles since the UK left the EU. Here's what you need to know about planning your retirement in Italy after Brexit.
Published: 16 February 2022 10:02 CET
