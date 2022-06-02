For members
PROPERTY
Is it too late to claim Italy’s building ‘superbonus’?
There's more opportunity to claim Italy's popular 'superbonus' discount scheme for home renovations, but is there enough time if you start a building project now? Here's what you need to know about the timescales.
Published: 2 June 2022 11:57 CEST
Could you still start a claim for Italy's superbonus? Photo by Laughing Cynic on Unsplash
TRAVEL
Ten ways to save money on your trip to Italy this summer
Visiting Italy in peak season can be a strain on your wallet. But if you plan to travel at this time of year, here are our tips for enjoying 'bella Italia' without breaking the bank.
Published: 2 June 2022 09:00 CEST
