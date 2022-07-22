Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

EXPLAINED: Who’s likely to win Italy’s early elections?

With Italy's government out and snap elections on the horizon, which party is set to take power? Here's how things look at the moment.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:15 CEST
A right-wing coalition led by Forza Italia, Fratelli d'Italia and League is predicted to win Italy's next election.
A right-wing coalition led by Forza Italia, Fratelli d'Italia and League is predicted to win Italy's next election. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

Italy’s president on Thursday dissolved parliament and declared early elections after a failed confidence vote in Prime Minister Mario Draghi led to the collapse of the coalition government.

Voters will head to the polls on September 25th, giving enough time for parties to carry out a summer electoral campaign.

READ ALSO: Why has Italy’s government collapsed in the middle of summer?

The question everyone is asking now is: who’s likely to win that election?

Judging by the latest opinion polls, there’s just one credible answer: it’s a so-called centrodestra or ‘centre-right’ (in reality, mostly hard-right) coalition, led by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia, or FdI), and the hard-right populist League.

Together the two parties are polling at almost 40 percent of the vote. With their ally Forza Italia, led by Silvio Berlusconi, they could secure 45 to 48 percent according to recent estimates.

What would this mean for Italy?

It would be a hard swerve to the right after several years of broadly centrist coalition governments.

The best-known among the three parties in this coalition is no doubt the League (formerly the Northern League), created to campaign for autonomy for Italy’s northern regions, but now fixated on opposing immigration and EU governance while demanding greater federalism.

League leader Matteo Salvini was interior minister and co-deputy prime minister between 2018 and 2019, during which time he passed a security decree that abolished Italy’s humanitarian protection residency permit (the protection was reinstated in 2020) and made it harder to get Italian citizenship.

On Thursday Salvini posted a tweet with an image of his smiling face and a migrant boat in the background, with the caption ‘Security returns, courage returns’.

“Return to defend Italian borders after the repeated failures of Lamorgese (the previous interior minister): the next interior minister will do this. What do you say friends?” the tweet reads.

But FdI is becoming increasingly prominent on the Italian political stage. The party, formed in 2012, has its roots in neo-fascism; it’s the de facto successor to the Alleanza Nazionale, which in turn was the successor to the Movimento Sociale Italiano, a neo-fascist party formed by Mussolini’s supporters after World War Two.

FdI leader Giorgia Meloni has focused her policies on protecting the traditional Italian family and increasing birth rates, with plans to provide generous benefit payments to families.

She is outspoken against same-sex marriage, and the party has a zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration.

There are also concerns that a government made up of these parties would have a eurosceptic, pro-Russian stance.

Meloni has condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and defended aid sent to Kyiv, despite her party being in opposition to Draghi’s pro-NATO government.

But League leader Matteo Salvini has long been an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Berlusconi, a personal friend of the Kremlin leader, has remained largely silent over the issue.

Are there any alternatives?

The polling firms YouTrend and Cattaneo Zanetto & Co recently produced an electoral outcome simulation based on three scenarios:

  • The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) running with the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), Sinistra Italiana (SI), and the Greens, but without the centrist Viva Italia and Azione/+Europa parties. 
  • PD and M5S running separately.
  • PD and M5S running with SI, the Greens, Viva Italia and Azione/+Europa.

In the first two instances, the simulation shows the centre-right coalition winning a very comfortable majority.

In the third scenario, there’s a very slim chance that a broad PD and M5S-led coalition could present an obstacle to the right-wing coalition’s path to dominance, but it would come down to just a handful of MPs and senators – and even in this case, the right still looks set to win by a small majority.

In 2020, Italians voted in favour of a constitutional reform that will bring the number of parliamentarians down from 630 to 400 and senators down from 315 to 200 in the next election.

In a scenario in which all the leftist and centrist parties band together, the simulation suggests the right-wing coalition would win 202 seats in the lower house and 99 in the upper house – not including the eight MPs and four senators that are reserved for Italians resident abroad, which would likely tip them over into an absolute majority.

If PD and M5S run separately, the polls predict that 240 parliamentarians and 122 senators would go to the right-wing bloc – almost 60 percent of the seats.

M5S and PD have worked as allies in the past, but the already uneasy relationship between the establishment PD and the populist, anti-establishment M5S has become increasingly fraught in recent weeks.

It was M5S head Giuseppe Conte’s decision to boycott a key vote on an aid bill that triggered the ultimate collapse of the Draghi government, a move that was harshly criticised by PD leader Enrico Letta.

What happens now?

If it seems close to inevitable that Italy is headed for a hard-right government, what’s less certain is who will really be in charge – and how long it might last.

At Italy’s last general election in 2018, the League won around 17 percent of the vote, while FdI received just over four percent.

But as the only major Italian party to remain in opposition since then, FdI has seen its popularity soar. The group is currently polling at around 24 percent, while the League’s support has fallen to 14 percent.

TIMELINE: What happens next in Italy’s government crisis?

As the head of the party with the largest numbers, Meloni is currently set on the path to becoming prime minister. Although Salvini has indicated he will content himself for now with another interior minister position, he has long had his eye on the same prize.

On Thursday, the Il Foglio newspaper declared the start of the ‘War of the Centre-Right’ between Meloni and Salvini.

Whether the two rivals will be able to band together with Berlusconi to form a government that manages to avoid being torn apart by power tussles and in-fighting in its first few months remains to be seen.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Italy faces September elections after Draghi resigns

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday, triggering snap elections in September which could bring the hard right to power after bickering parties toppled the government.

Published: 21 July 2022 19:03 CEST
Updated: 21 July 2022 20:36 CEST
Italy faces September elections after Draghi resigns

Elections will take place on September 25th, a government source told AFP, while the internationally-respected Draghi will stay on as head of government until then.

Dissolving parliament was always a last resort, Mattarella said, but in this case a lack of consensus among the parties that had made up Draghi’s national unity government made it “inevitable”.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Draghi steps down after government implodes

Italy was facing challenges, however, that could not be put on the backburner while the parties campaigned, he said.

There could be no “pauses in the essential interventions to combat the effects of the economic and social crisis, and in particular the rise in inflation”.

Based on current polls, a rightist alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party would comfortably win a snap vote.

“No more excuses”, tweeted Meloni, 45, who vociferously led the opposition throughout Draghi’s term and has long called for fresh elections.

On Wednesday, he attempted to save the government, urging his squabbling coalition to put aside their grievances for the sake of the country.

But three parties – Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League and the populist Five Star Movement – said it was no longer possible for them to work together.

The stunned centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which had supported Draghi, said its hopes were now pinned on Italians being “wiser than their MPs”.

Draghi’s downfall comes despite recent polls suggesting most Italians wanted him to stay at the helm until the scheduled general election next May.

TIMELINE: What happens next in Italy’s government crisis?

Members of Italy’s government applaud Mario Draghi upon his arrival to announce his resignation to parliament on July 21st, 2022. Photo by FABIO FRUSTACI / AFP

The Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots, is leading in the polls, with 23.9 percent of voter intentions, according to a SWG survey held three days before Draghi’s resignation.

To win a majority it would need the support of the League (polling at 14 percent) and Forza Italia (7.4 percent).

Anxious investors were watching closely as the coalition imploded. Concerns rose that a government collapse would worsen social ills in a period of rampant inflation, delay the budget, threaten EU post-pandemic recovery funds and send jittery markets into a tailspin.
 
Should a Brothers of Italy-led coalition win, it “would offer a much more disruptive scenario for Italy and the EU”, wrote Luigi Scazzieri, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform.

Research consultancy Capital Economics said, however, there were “powerful fiscal and monetary incentives” for the next government to implement the reforms demanded by the European Union, or risk missing out on post-pandemic recovery funds worth billions of euros.

SHOW COMMENTS