ITALIAN ELECTIONS
EXPLAINED: Who’s likely to win Italy’s early elections?
With Italy's government out and snap elections on the horizon, which party is set to take power? Here's how things look at the moment.
Published: 22 July 2022 15:15 CEST
A right-wing coalition led by Forza Italia, Fratelli d'Italia and League is predicted to win Italy's next election. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.
POLITICS
Italy faces September elections after Draghi resigns
Italy's President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday, triggering snap elections in September which could bring the hard right to power after bickering parties toppled the government.
Published: 21 July 2022 19:03 CEST
Updated: 21 July 2022 20:36 CEST
