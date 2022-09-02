For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
ANALYSIS: Will Italy’s hard right win the election with a ‘super majority’?
Italy’s right-wing coalition is set to win the upcoming election easily, and could take the unprecented two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution without a vote, polls say.
Published: 2 September 2022 15:28 CEST
Italian hard-right party leaders Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni look set for near-certain victory at upcoming elections, but just how much power will voters give them? Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP
POLITICS
‘They’re all talk’: How the Five Star Movement lost southern Italy’s support
After soaring to power in 2018 on a wave of support from southern Italian voters hoping for long-awaited change, the Five Star Movement is now languishing in the polls. Where did it all go wrong?
Published: 2 September 2022 17:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments