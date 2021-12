While Italy’s New Year’s Eve restrictions will be less severe than 2020, when the whole country was in the highest risk ‘red’ zone, the current soaring Covid infections have prompted the authorities to introduce tighter measures to halt the spread.

Among the changes, Italy’s government last week unanimously approved stricter rules on public gatherings with a new decree.

Outdoor public events and parties have been temporarily banned during the festive season, from December 25th-December 31st, after many local authorities had already chosen to cancel Christmas and New Year’s Eve events in towns and cities across the country.

So what does this mean for your New Year’s Eve festivities? Here’s a closer look at the rules on what you can and can’t do to welcome in Capodanno 2022.

House parties

While outdoor gatherings are cancelled, there’s no ban on celebrating New Year’s Eve at home with friends and relatives. There aren’t any limitations on the number of guests either, unlike last year when only two people were allowed in someone else’s home – and it wasn’t possible to see in the new year together either, due to the 10pm curfew.

However, the authorities are reportedly concerned that closing public spaces for parties will see crowded private gatherings instead and therefore cause a spike in new infections.

“The government has raised the level of precautions. The holidays are coming… and it is important that individual behaviour is appropriate: maximum attention, prudence, masks, hygiene and distancing,” health minister Roberto Speranza told reporters at a press conference.

It’s a concern echoed by the regions too.

“The only doubt I continue to have is that this closure of discos and dance halls will generate uncontrollable private parties, as was the case this summer,” stated president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini.

So, although there’s officially no limit on how many guests you can invite over on December 31st, caution is advised.

Restaurants

No need to cancel your New Year’s Eve dinner reservations, as eating out in restaurants can go ahead.

However, you’ll only be able to sit at the table if you have a ‘reinforced’ or ‘super green pass’, issued to those vaccinated against Covid or those who have recovered from infection. It can’t be obtained following a negative swab result.

This measure follows the latest directives contained in the new decree. Effective from December 25th, the government has extended the ‘super’ green pass requirement to bars and restaurants – including for bar service.

Travel

There are no restrictions on travel this year and it’s permitted to move from one municipality to another or from one region to another without the need for documentation.

This is true for both the ‘white’ zone and the ‘yellow’ zone, but the situation would change if a region entered an ‘orange’ zone – something that no regions are currently at risk of.

This is a big change from last year’s national ‘red’ zone over the festive period, when the only movements allowed were for reasons of work, health or strict necessity.

If you’re travelling by public transport, the new changes dictate that you must wear FFP2 grade face masks, regardless of the mode of transport.

Good news for those with trips booked abroad as the same applies to travel outside of Italy – it remains allowed. There are different restrictions in place depending on the destination, so it’s always advisable to check the latest rules before you travel.

Nightlife in venues

Nightclubs and dance venues are closed until January 31st so there’ll be no boogying in these venues anywhere in Italy.

No public outdoor events

No gatherings in Italy’s squares are permitted for this year’s New Year celebrations, as outdoor public events and parties have been temporarily banned from December 25th-December 31st. This was something already anticipated by many towns and cities prior to the national ban.

Masks

The requirement to wear FFP2 masks is not only reserved for travelling on public transport. Because of the higher protection they provide against the transmission of infection, FFP2 masks are mandatory for access to any performance open to the public, whether indoors or outdoors.

Mask wearing outside has also become compulsory. After discussions for many weeks, Italy reintroduced the rule, even in the lowest risk ‘white’ zones. The change is in force from December 25th until at least January 31st.

Regional variations

While these are the measures nationally, each region can choose to apply even tighter restrictions.

In Bari, for example, it’s forbidden to play music, both live and recorded, outside a property in order to avoid public gatherings. Meanwhile in Naples, bars and other catering establishments are prohibited from selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, excluding water, on a takeaway basis from 11am until 5am.

Following Bologna’s decision to cancel New Year’s Eve celebrations in its main square, Piazza Maggiore, access has now been totally forbidden to anyone without a proven need from 9pm on December 31st until 7am on January 1st.

Other cities have cancelled events or banned dancing after dinner, for instance. It’s recommended to check your local restrictions before making any New Year’s Eve plans.

